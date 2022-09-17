Governor Tom Wolf today announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. The CFA is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) responsible for administering Act 13 and other programs. Act 13 uses a portion of the Commonwealth’s gas well impact fees to fund initiatives such as greenways, trails and recreation, watershed restoration, and flood control.

LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO