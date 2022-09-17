The 2022-23 season is only a few weeks away, and the New York Islanders enter the year looking to rebound from the 2021-22 season, where they missed the playoffs. Their schedule won’t determine if the Islanders will make the playoffs or be a Stanley Cup contender, but a favorable schedule will at least help them this season. First-year head coach Lane Lambert will have to manage the team through some tough stretches and specifically, stretches that can define the season.

ELMONT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO