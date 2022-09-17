Read full article on original website
KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 19, 2022
Warm Springs Construction will begin milling and paving on Route 3 this week. Paving subcontractor, Knife River, is scheduled to begin pavement milling operations today, starting at the Route 3 and Sunnyside Drive intersection. The work shift is expected to be 7am to 5:30pm and Route 3 will be closed to all public traffic during those hours. Traffic will be detoured to Upper Dry Creek Road and Sunnyside Drive. Route 3 will reopen each day at the end of the work shift.
Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir
Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
A Bend woman was struck and killed while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning, police said. The post Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire destroys Tumalo home; renter without insurance gets Red Cross assistance
A fire destroyed a Tumalo-area manufactured home late Saturday afternoon, and the American Red Cross was called in to assist the renter, who did not have insurance, officials said. The post Fire destroys Tumalo home; renter without insurance gets Red Cross assistance appeared first on KTVZ.
Apparent connection between house fire and drug raids
Madras man arrested in drug raid Thursday lived in a home destroyed by fire Wednesday Law enforcement and fire investigators still aren't releasing key details about a Madras fire that occurred on Culver Highway Wednesday, Sept. 14 and two related drug raids that happened at two Madras addresses Thursday, Sept. 15. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at about 3.45 a.m. fire broke out at a home on 1610 S.W. Culver Highway. A driver passing by reported the fire, which totally destroyed the home. Then, Sept. 15 just moments after noon, officers from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement task force raided 730 NE...
▶️ After fatal crash on Highway 97, what safety improvements is ODOT planning?
A 16-year-old Redmond girl was killed last Friday after crossing onto oncoming traffic south of Redmond. The crash, which involved four vehicles and a total of seven people, once again has people in the area wondering what can be done to make Highway 97 safer. The crash happened near Tomahawk...
After nearly 3 years without a buyer, 33,000-acre Skyline Forest sales price is slashed 25% — to $95 million
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The vast, 33,000-acre Bull Springs Skyline Forest west of Bend has been on the sales block for close to three years, at a daunting price. So the private owners announced Monday a dramatic, 25% price drop -- to "just" $95 million. The privately held tree farm...
FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
Bend area man John McPheeters found safe, sheriff’s office says
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Bend man John McPheeters has been found. McPheeters, 64, went missing on Sept. 10 at around 10 a.m. “The Sheriff’s Office would like the community for their assistance in locating him,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. A man from...
Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all
Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
BREAKING: SWAT bust raids home in Madras
Ongoing investigation: Multi-agency raid has police staging across county, but few details have been released.A raid across multiple homes in the Madras area took place around noon on Thursday, Sept. 15. Officers from multiple agencies across the region as well as SWAT have executed several search warrants. No further information is available currently due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
Fatal four-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for several hours Friday, authorities said. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the area of the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Oregon State Police later confirmed a fatality had occurred.
A 16-year-old Redmond teen was killed and four other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond, Oregon State Police said Saturday. The post Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 64-year-old Bend man was killed early Sunday in the crash of his SUV on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post OSP identifies Bend man killed in weekend crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne appeared first on KTVZ.
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
A man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne, Oregon State Police confirmed Monday. The post Man killed in early-morning crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne appeared first on KTVZ.
Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center
At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
