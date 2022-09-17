ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

kwso.org

KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 19, 2022

Warm Springs Construction will begin milling and paving on Route 3 this week. Paving subcontractor, Knife River, is scheduled to begin pavement milling operations today, starting at the Route 3 and Sunnyside Drive intersection. The work shift is expected to be 7am to 5:30pm and Route 3 will be closed to all public traffic during those hours. Traffic will be detoured to Upper Dry Creek Road and Sunnyside Drive. Route 3 will reopen each day at the end of the work shift.
The Madras Pioneer

Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir

Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
The Madras Pioneer

Apparent connection between house fire and drug raids

Madras man arrested in drug raid Thursday lived in a home destroyed by fire Wednesday Law enforcement and fire investigators still aren't releasing key details about a Madras fire that occurred on Culver Highway Wednesday, Sept. 14 and two related drug raids that happened at two Madras addresses Thursday, Sept. 15. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at about 3.45 a.m. fire broke out at a home on 1610 S.W. Culver Highway. A driver passing by reported the fire, which totally destroyed the home. Then, Sept. 15 just moments after noon, officers from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement task force raided 730 NE...
clayconews.com

FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
centraloregondaily.com

Bend area man John McPheeters found safe, sheriff’s office says

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Bend man John McPheeters has been found. McPheeters, 64, went missing on Sept. 10 at around 10 a.m. “The Sheriff’s Office would like the community for their assistance in locating him,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. A man from...
KTVZ

Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all

Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
The Madras Pioneer

BREAKING: SWAT bust raids home in Madras

Ongoing investigation: Multi-agency raid has police staging across county, but few details have been released.A raid across multiple homes in the Madras area took place around noon on Thursday, Sept. 15. Officers from multiple agencies across the region as well as SWAT have executed several search warrants. No further information is available currently due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
centraloregondaily.com

US 97 closed in both directions due to crash

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
Washington Examiner

Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
