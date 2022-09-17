Read full article on original website
Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
Texas Is Home To 'The Best City To Buy A House Today'
This is the very best city for homebuyers right now.
(Pics) Checkout This Midland Home Selling For $1.35 Million
As you may or may not know I recently purchased a new home in April and loved just almost every minute of it. Buy a house they say it will be fun. LOL As you can imagine I was constantly online looking at homes, so all my feeds on social media keep showing me all the houses around Midland and Odessa for sale. Of course, I have to take a look. Maybe one of these houses has something in it I would like to do in my house. I love seeing the different floor plans and decor, and the kind of tile they have chosen and I am very picky about kitchens, bathrooms, and closets. I am very picky about those last three things, oh, and a soaker tub too. Those are make-or-break things for me when it comes to buying a house.
Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?
Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas
Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
More flies and mosquitoes appearing in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — While recent rains have been welcome in Midland, they have brought some unwanted guests to homeowners. The numbers of flies and mosquitoes in different areas have varied. Some say they’ve only seen a few, while others deal with a dozen at a time. Michael Nickell...
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ector County (Ector County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Ector County. The officials stated that six vehicles were involved in the crash that [..]
MISD board not closing Milam Elementary
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board meeting on Monday night had a packed house. In addition to the superintendent-related items on the agenda, the school board also heard from parents about the potential expansion of IDEA Travis to cover grades 9-12 and the proposed closure of Ben Milam International Academy.
Abilene woman killed in head-on collision near I-20 in Odessa
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision in Odessa Wednesday morning. Michelle Guns, 29, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on the service road to I-20 around 7:06 a.m., according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department. The press release states Guns […]
Calling All Foodies! Midland Is Getting A New Unique Restaurant
We all welcome new places of business, whether its a new place to shop or dine or enjoy a night out. Midland seems to be booming with new businesses and we are loving it. We need new things, and another thing we need to do is support these new businesses. Without our support, they won't survive.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
Midland girl, 5, fighting full paralysis caused by Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM)
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old girl from Midland is fighting a serious and a rare medical condition. Serenity is in a Dallas hospital, bravely fighting Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM). Serenity’s family is by her side as doctors work to treat the neurological condition, one without a known cure. “She’s 5 and she’s paralyzed,” said […]
MISD names acting superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees had a late night during their board meeting on Monday. During the meeting, the board had two big items on the agenda: accept Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey's resignation and select her replacement. The board unanimously named Kellie Spencer as the...
6 vehicle crash, 5 injured in Ector Co.
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a six-vehicle crash that left five people injured on Interstate 20 in Ector County. The call came in at approximately 4:50 p.m. A truck tractor was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near the 104 mile marker...
Fix West Texas hosted their ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas hosted a ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park in Odessa, Sunday morning. ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ is a drive-thru vaccination clinic where people who can’t afford to pay full price for vet services can receive them at a price they can afford.
Ector County holding free bulky item drop off event
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit will be hosting a free bulky item drop off event on Sept. 24. This event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at 16261 South US Highway 385. The county hopes this drop off event will help eliminate illegal...
What Would it Take to Make Marijuana Legal in Midland/Odessa?
What do you think of marijuana aka cannabis being legal here in Midland/Odessa and what would it take for it to happen?. There are a lot of cities and towns in Texas putting cannabis on the ballot in the next election or in the near future, could it be on a ballot here soon?
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
Woman accused of stealing 10k worth of tools from area business
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of tools from an area business. Misty Brooks, 44, has been charged with Theft. According to court documents, the theft happened in early August when Brooks reportedly visited a friend at his apartment that […]
