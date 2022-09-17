ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Martha Maccallum
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Cost-of-living increase expected to be largest in four decades

People receiving Social Security benefits can expect an inflation adjustment to their checks, the largest adjustment in four decades. The Social Security Administration released August's numbers on Tuesday, showing that the predicted cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 is 8.7%. Inflation was recorded at 8.3% in August, which is down from July's 8.5%.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Biden, Harris, and other Democrats don't acknowledge anniversary of Constitution on social media

Yesterday was the 235th anniversary of the Constitution of the United States. It's one of the most influential documents in history and the world's oldest active codified constitution. Yet you would have never known, given the deafening silence on the social media accounts of our country's president and vice president. While they often pander to crowds, touting the importance of the Constitution, neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to acknowledge Constitution Day on their social media accounts.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Food Prices#Ukraine#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks

President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Release Biden’s secret voter plan

Democrats have a well-established pattern of behavior when it comes to enacting policy changes at the federal level. First, they try to change federal law through Congress. If they fail, they all too often turn to plan B — they enact their preferred policy agenda illegally through executive action.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to nearly 145...
WORLD
Margaret Minnicks

Information about upcoming Social Security increase

About 90% of all Americans who are age 65 and older currently receive Social Security benefits. Those benefits are about 30% of their total income. Therefore, it is important for retirees and soon-to-be retirees to know how their monthly benefits will change. According to the New York Times, the social security increase in 2023 will be the largest in four years.
24/7 Wall St.

Social Security Payment About to Surge Nearly 9%

Recipients of Social Security benefits are about to receive an increase in their payments that may represent the largest cost of living jump in decades. Estimates have ranged from 9.6% to 8.7%, based on cost of living data. Nearly 70 million Americans will be affected. The Social Security Administration will...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy