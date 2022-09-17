Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
Washington Examiner
Biden says inflation was up 'just an inch, hardly at all' in report that sent stocks tanking
President Joe Biden attempted to put historic levels of inflation "in perspective" on Sunday, arguing that last week's inflation number was up "hardly at all" from the previous month. When asked by CBS's Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes on Sunday what he could do "better and faster" to bring down...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected
It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Cost-of-living increase expected to be largest in four decades
People receiving Social Security benefits can expect an inflation adjustment to their checks, the largest adjustment in four decades. The Social Security Administration released August's numbers on Tuesday, showing that the predicted cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 is 8.7%. Inflation was recorded at 8.3% in August, which is down from July's 8.5%.
WATCH: Biden admits to lying about being 'arrested' as a senator
President Joe Biden admitted Friday that he never got arrested when attempting to visit the late South African President Nelson Mandela while he was in prison — despite claiming otherwise multiple times on the campaign trail.
WATCH: New show takes 'no holds barred' look at Biden White House
A television show about President Joe Biden premieres Sunday night.
Washington Examiner
Biden, Harris, and other Democrats don't acknowledge anniversary of Constitution on social media
Yesterday was the 235th anniversary of the Constitution of the United States. It's one of the most influential documents in history and the world's oldest active codified constitution. Yet you would have never known, given the deafening silence on the social media accounts of our country's president and vice president. While they often pander to crowds, touting the importance of the Constitution, neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to acknowledge Constitution Day on their social media accounts.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks
President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
Low income couples could get £2,500 boost in emergency Budget this Friday
Millions of low-income couples could get a £2,500 boost in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's emergency Budget on Friday. A plan put forward by Liz Truss would allow the transfer of all personal tax allowances between married couples and civil partners when one earns less than £12,570. This means low-income...
Washington Examiner
Release Biden’s secret voter plan
Democrats have a well-established pattern of behavior when it comes to enacting policy changes at the federal level. First, they try to change federal law through Congress. If they fail, they all too often turn to plan B — they enact their preferred policy agenda illegally through executive action.
creators.com
The Strategy to Destroy Democrats: Make it Rain Migrants Everywhere Woke Liberals Live.
Mohammed Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, I think it's OK to tout the fact that I've come up with quite a few ideas over the years that were adopted by major GOP leaders — including the president of the United States and now the best governor in America.
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
China's 'Dongfeng' Missiles Compared to America's Nuclear Arsenal
The U.S. Department of Defense said last year that images showed a suspected 230 silo-based ICBM launch sites in Yumen, Gansu, and Hami, Xinjiang, in China.
Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to nearly 145...
FOXBusiness
GOP aims to use little-known legislative tool to force Biden's hand on energy crisis
The House Energy and Commerce Committee is set to consider a series of GOP measures Wednesday that would force the Biden administration to share information about its energy policymaking process. In July, committee Republicans filed dozens of "resolutions of inquiry" (ROI) addressing a series of topics related to the panel's...
How the gas industry capitalized on the Ukraine war to change Biden policy
Biden promised to tackle climate crisis but administration’s rhetoric ‘changed substantially’ after the onset of the Ukraine war and it adopted the industry’s major demands. The Russian tanks and armored vehicles had barely begun to roll into Ukraine before the fossil fuel industry in the US...
Federal agencies release reports on creating a digital dollar
WASHINGTON — Federal agencies issued nine reports on Friday for developing a central bank digital currency, also known as the digital dollar. The move follows President Joe Biden’s March executive order that urged the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should create its own digital currency.
Information about upcoming Social Security increase
About 90% of all Americans who are age 65 and older currently receive Social Security benefits. Those benefits are about 30% of their total income. Therefore, it is important for retirees and soon-to-be retirees to know how their monthly benefits will change. According to the New York Times, the social security increase in 2023 will be the largest in four years.
Social Security Payment About to Surge Nearly 9%
Recipients of Social Security benefits are about to receive an increase in their payments that may represent the largest cost of living jump in decades. Estimates have ranged from 9.6% to 8.7%, based on cost of living data. Nearly 70 million Americans will be affected. The Social Security Administration will...
