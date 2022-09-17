Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
The Goat Rocks Fire: A Letter to the Community by Commissioner Lee Grose
Editor’s Note: Lee Grose represents East Lewis County on the Board of Lewis County Commissioners. As Lewis County commissioner, I was privileged to be a part of several meetings with the U.S. Forest Service as we waited and worried together regarding the Goat Rocks Fire. And as one who has given my share of criticism to the Forest Service over the years, I feel compelled to express my sincere appreciation to Interim Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey and the various fire teams that have been serving us in East Lewis County.
Chronicle
Former Chico’s Employee Accused of Falsifying $1,200 in Refunds in Centralia Arrested on Warrant
The former Chico’s Off the Rack employee accused of stealing customer’s receipts and using them to get $1,200 in refunds has been arrested. Alicia Sullivan, 39, of Chehalis, is accused of falsifying customer returns in at least 16 separate instances between January and July of this year in order to get money from the refund, according to court documents.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: You Are Truly Safer With Sheriff Rob Snaza
I retired from the Centralia Police Department after many years of service to the city. I have known and worked with both candidates for Lewis County sheriff for most of their adult lives. I supervised the forerunner to the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, the unit candidate Tracy Murphy now supervises. I have been a coworker, supervisor and co-manager with Murphy for many years. When I worked in the detective unit and supervised the Centralia SWAT team and anti-crime unit, I worked very closely with Sheriff Rob Snaza.
Chronicle
Last Call for ARTrails Studio Tour This Weekend Showcasing Lewis County Artists
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And in the Centralia Train Depot. Not just for its historic architecture, but for the ARTrails of Southwest Washington’s showcase that’s been on display at the depot since last Friday. ARTrails, a collective based out of the Lewis County area,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing $130,000 From Chehalis Couple Earlier This Year Arrested
A Silver Creek man accused of issuing fraudulent checks and failing to pay back approximately $130,000 he borrowed from a Chehalis couple earlier this year has been charged with first-degree theft in Lewis County Superior Court. The couple contacted the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office about the theft on July 18,...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sees Increase in Unemployment Rate, Though It Remains Below June Levels
Lewis County’s unemployment rate rose in August, rising 0.7% from July’s 4.7% to 5.4%, according to new data released by the Washington state Employment Security Department. Despite the increase in unemployment, Lewis County’s unemployment rate remains below June’s 5.6% unemployment rate. The increase in the unemployment...
Chronicle
Registration Deadline for Expanding Your Horizons STEAM Conference Is Oct. 5
Centralia College will host a half-day science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) conference for young women sixth through ninth grades on Saturday, Oct. 15, the college recently announced. The conference, titled “Expanding Your Horizons,” is put on by the Lewis County Chapter of American Association of University Women and...
Chronicle
No Injuries in ‘Isolated Incident’ Involving Improvised Explosives in Grays Harbor County
A man was arrested and several hotel rooms in the 600 block of West Wishkah Street in Aberdeen were evacuated around 4:30 p.m. on Friday after officers found improvised explosive devices “in plain view of a hotel room,” the Aberdeen Police Department reported this week. The Washington State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Death Notices: Sept. 22, 2022
• SANDRA S. OROURKE, 75, Vancouver, died Sept. 19 at Ray Hickey Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RUTH A. PETERSON, 85, Longview, died Sept. 10 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • VIOLA JANE...
Chronicle
Weekly COVID Update: Reported Hospitalizations, Outbreaks in Lewis County Down From Previous Week
There were six new hospitalizations in Lewis County due to COVID-19 between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, according to the most recent weekly update by Lewis County Public Health & Social Services. Public Health also reported 52 new cases of the viral disease, an increase from 39 reported the week...
Chronicle
Senior Safety: Lewis County Has Highest Fall Rate Leading to Injury or Death in the State
Autumn is around the bend, but local health care providers encourage senior citizens to take whatever safety measures they can to prevent a fall. “As much as possible, you want to avoid falls and fractures and the injuries that can come along with them,” Patty Dolezal, a physical therapist who worked at Providence Centralia Hospital for 35 years before her retirement, said in a presentation at the Twin Cities Senior Center on Tuesday.
Chronicle
Sirens: 'Man in All Camo Clothing' Makes Threats; Disorderly Conduct; Arson; Disorderly Conduct; Assault
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard just before 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 19. • At 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 19, a caller reported that a tent was intentionally lit on fire in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue. The case is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
In Stitches Quilt Group Pulls Out Stops for Last Show
What: In Stitches Quilt Group’s The Last Stitch Quilt Show. When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Schedule: Bed turnings by Rick Sundstrom at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10 per person; white on white quilting demos noon and 2 p.m.; Color tinting demos at 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.; embellished wool circles demos at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Chronicle
Salkum Man Accused of Beating Woman Inside Car in Winston Creek Area in July Arrested
A Salkum man accused of beating a woman in July and threatening to kill her with a knife has been arrested on a $20,000 warrant. The defendant, Robert D. Rose, 55, is accused of grabbing a woman by the back of her neck inside a truck in the Winston Creek area of Lewis County on July 9. He allegedly banged her head into a car window before trying to “choke her and punch her several times,” according to court documents.
Chronicle
Fresh Concrete Snares Stolen Mini Cooper, Washington Cops Say
A woman driving a stolen car with a bottle of whiskey in her hand and a 4-year-old child in the vehicle made a wrong turn in Lakewood on Monday, authorities said, driving into freshly poured concrete at an under-construction roundabout. The City of Lakewood said in a tweet the car...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Evacuation Notices Lessen Over Weekend; Fire at 3,338 Acres Monday
Though it may take a fire-season-ending amount of rain to completely put out the Goat Rocks Fire 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood, cooler temperatures and higher humidity in East Lewis County’s mountain communities has helped keep the blaze under control over the last week. On Monday morning, the fire...
Chronicle
Winlock Artist Brings Art to Burning Man
Winlock artist Michael Duquette always wanted to go to the Burning Man Project but never found the time or money to go. After experiencing the iconic event this year, his one piece of advice to anyone who asks is if they have ever even thought they wanted to go, they definitely should.
Chronicle
Sirens: Motorhome Loses Power, Crashes Down Hill; Taco Sauce Sprayed on Car; 'Random Person' Walks in House
• Just after 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 16, damage to a flower pot was reported in the 1300 block of Lum Road. The flower pot belonged to a local business and was reportedly thrown into the roadway sometime overnight. Vehicle Accidents. • No injuries were reported after “an older motorhome”...
Chronicle
Firefighters at Goat Rocks Fire Get Visit From Therapy Dogs
The Goat Rocks Fire has been burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest since a lightning strike on Aug. 9. It grew rapidly in size beginning on Friday, Sept. 9, and has now grown to more than 3,000 acres, though firefighters have reported that better weather and containment efforts have largely kept the blaze in check about 1 and a half miles from Packwood.
Chronicle
In Focus: Winlock Man Cited After Striking Several Vehicles in Downtown Chehalis
A 70-year-old Winlock man driving a white Range Rover was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device after he struck three vehicles in the 500 block of North Market Boulevard just after 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. No injuries were reported. Grant’s Towing towed three damaged vehicles from the scene.
Comments / 0