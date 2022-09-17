ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

The Goat Rocks Fire: A Letter to the Community by Commissioner Lee Grose

Editor’s Note: Lee Grose represents East Lewis County on the Board of Lewis County Commissioners. As Lewis County commissioner, I was privileged to be a part of several meetings with the U.S. Forest Service as we waited and worried together regarding the Goat Rocks Fire. And as one who has given my share of criticism to the Forest Service over the years, I feel compelled to express my sincere appreciation to Interim Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey and the various fire teams that have been serving us in East Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: You Are Truly Safer With Sheriff Rob Snaza

I retired from the Centralia Police Department after many years of service to the city. I have known and worked with both candidates for Lewis County sheriff for most of their adult lives. I supervised the forerunner to the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, the unit candidate Tracy Murphy now supervises. I have been a coworker, supervisor and co-manager with Murphy for many years. When I worked in the detective unit and supervised the Centralia SWAT team and anti-crime unit, I worked very closely with Sheriff Rob Snaza.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grays Harbor County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
Lewis County, WA
Crime & Safety
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
Chronicle

Man Accused of Stealing $130,000 From Chehalis Couple Earlier This Year Arrested

A Silver Creek man accused of issuing fraudulent checks and failing to pay back approximately $130,000 he borrowed from a Chehalis couple earlier this year has been charged with first-degree theft in Lewis County Superior Court. The couple contacted the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office about the theft on July 18,...
Chronicle

Registration Deadline for Expanding Your Horizons STEAM Conference Is Oct. 5

Centralia College will host a half-day science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) conference for young women sixth through ninth grades on Saturday, Oct. 15, the college recently announced. The conference, titled “Expanding Your Horizons,” is put on by the Lewis County Chapter of American Association of University Women and...
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Librarian#Scammers#Green Library#Timberland Library
Chronicle

Death Notices: Sept. 22, 2022

• SANDRA S. OROURKE, 75, Vancouver, died Sept. 19 at Ray Hickey Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RUTH A. PETERSON, 85, Longview, died Sept. 10 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • VIOLA JANE...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Senior Safety: Lewis County Has Highest Fall Rate Leading to Injury or Death in the State

Autumn is around the bend, but local health care providers encourage senior citizens to take whatever safety measures they can to prevent a fall. “As much as possible, you want to avoid falls and fractures and the injuries that can come along with them,” Patty Dolezal, a physical therapist who worked at Providence Centralia Hospital for 35 years before her retirement, said in a presentation at the Twin Cities Senior Center on Tuesday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

In Stitches Quilt Group Pulls Out Stops for Last Show

What: In Stitches Quilt Group’s The Last Stitch Quilt Show. When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Schedule: Bed turnings by Rick Sundstrom at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10 per person; white on white quilting demos noon and 2 p.m.; Color tinting demos at 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.; embellished wool circles demos at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Salkum Man Accused of Beating Woman Inside Car in Winston Creek Area in July Arrested

A Salkum man accused of beating a woman in July and threatening to kill her with a knife has been arrested on a $20,000 warrant. The defendant, Robert D. Rose, 55, is accused of grabbing a woman by the back of her neck inside a truck in the Winston Creek area of Lewis County on July 9. He allegedly banged her head into a car window before trying to “choke her and punch her several times,” according to court documents.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Fresh Concrete Snares Stolen Mini Cooper, Washington Cops Say

A woman driving a stolen car with a bottle of whiskey in her hand and a 4-year-old child in the vehicle made a wrong turn in Lakewood on Monday, authorities said, driving into freshly poured concrete at an under-construction roundabout. The City of Lakewood said in a tweet the car...
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Winlock Artist Brings Art to Burning Man

Winlock artist Michael Duquette always wanted to go to the Burning Man Project but never found the time or money to go. After experiencing the iconic event this year, his one piece of advice to anyone who asks is if they have ever even thought they wanted to go, they definitely should.
Chronicle

Firefighters at Goat Rocks Fire Get Visit From Therapy Dogs

The Goat Rocks Fire has been burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest since a lightning strike on Aug. 9. It grew rapidly in size beginning on Friday, Sept. 9, and has now grown to more than 3,000 acres, though firefighters have reported that better weather and containment efforts have largely kept the blaze in check about 1 and a half miles from Packwood.
PACKWOOD, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Winlock Man Cited After Striking Several Vehicles in Downtown Chehalis

A 70-year-old Winlock man driving a white Range Rover was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device after he struck three vehicles in the 500 block of North Market Boulevard just after 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. No injuries were reported. Grant’s Towing towed three damaged vehicles from the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy