Hanz2020
4d ago
Good luck. Might want to check in on those 8 mice they tested it on and see how they're doing, since, you know, they "tested" it on 8 mice and zero humans.

Mike Carter
4d ago
you Guys are absolutely insane for changing your DNA to still get infected with a flu still get symptoms still be able to pass it along and still not ever have antibodies not have any antibodies laugh out loud. I hope you enjoy your spike protein from hiv

focushillsboro.com
Oregon Is Celebrating Peace Trees With A Festival. Are You Going To Participate?
On September 21, the state of Oregon will celebrate the successful completion of a very special tree-planting initiative that has been ongoing for the past four years. The seeds of trees that were not destroyed by the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in the latter days of World War II were used to cultivate the seedlings that became the saplings. Officials report that during the course of a period of four years, 45 organizations that collaborated with the Oregon Department of Forestry to plant trees did so in a total of 35 different communities around the state of Oregon.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Eugene, Springfield residents told to stay indoors due to poor air quality
Officials are telling people in the Eugene and Springfield area that smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is making the air quality unhealthy. Both the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health tweeted Monday about the worsening air conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The Cedar Creek fire is now 11% contained but is still burning more than 113,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRST SIGNIFICANT RAIN SINCE EARLY JULY
Just ahead of the beginning of fall on Thursday, Roseburg saw its first significant rain since early July, on Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .33 inches of rain. While .01 inches of rain was recorded on Monday and also on September 12th, the last time Roseburg got more precipitation than that was between the afternoons of July 5th and July 6th when .17 inches of rain was recorded.
kezi.com
Latter-Day Saints temple being built in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in October.
kezi.com
Prescribed burns to begin in Eugene-Springfield area
EUGENE, Ore. -- Prescribed burns are set to begin on properties in Eugene and Springfield where habitat stewardship work is being carried out, the Rivers to Ridges Partnership said. The Rivers to Ridges Partnership is an organization dedicated to protecting the Willamette Valley’s land and water ecosystems. The organization hopes...
Lebanon-Express
Flynn Creek Circus comes to Corvallis
Flynn Creek Circus is coming to Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Lane in Corvallis, to put on a show unlike any other. The 2022 season show, titled “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” will depict real memories submitted by the audience, using wild acrobatics, dangerous stunts and even comedy. Live original music by Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas will accompany the visuals on stage.
oregontoday.net
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
kcfmradio.com
Fire Dangers; EMAC Meeting; Vax Clinic; Weekend Events
There are beginning changes to the weather as the season looks to fall this week, but the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Fire Protection division Chief Mike Shaw says the fire season is far from over. He says while they are prepared for fire starts the fewer caused human caused fires will reduce the strain on their resources. Shaw says human caused fires are below the 10 year average for the state and asks for persistence as we move into October. Wildfire prevention and policy manager Levi Hopkins says with the change in temperatures it is easy to think the dangers are lessening. But that they are still seeing new fire starts daily. Severe Drought is still the norm in the state according to ODF.
kcfmradio.com
Housing; Air Advisory; Festival of Books; Mapleton Pool; Renovations at Popular RV Site
Housing shortages continue to be a problem for Florence, but the City of Florence is working on ways to solve the shortage through Florence HIP, the Housing Implementation Project. Opportunities for housing and particularly affordable housing is slim in the area and the City is looking for a chance to interact with the community for some of those solutions. They have put together an open house for Thursday the 29th of September at the Florence Events Center to give a presentation. The open house will then continue in an online forum until Monday October 7th. Information gathered will be instrumental in how future housing development programs will move forward in the future.
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
klcc.org
Poor air quality expected to plague Eugene, Oakridge through mid-week
Lane County is under an “air quality advisory” through Wednesday. An east wind is blowing smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire towards Oakridge and Eugene. Unlike the east wind event earlier this month, conditions are not favorable for rapid fire spread, thanks to cooler temperatures and more humidity.
Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters
The Cedar Creek Fire barely grew on Monday, as rain and cooler temperatures continued to have positive impacts, but fire officials said Tuesday the danger to firefighters continues and shifts in wetter weather to the potential for falling rocks or trees in burned areas. The post Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
Keeping meat local from farm to fork, as F5 Smokehouse changes ownership
Local owners, Remington and Jenna Pike, also own their own livestock company, and the change in ownership at F5 Smokehouse allows them to have their hands on the process from beginning to endOn Sept. 6, F5-Smokehouse changed ownership, as Remington and Jenna Pike took over the business from prior owners, John and Candace Frantz. Jenna and Remington own Splitting Aces Livestock and began selling their meat approximately six years ago. The couple bought land in Crook County and moved to Mountain View Acres in March 2000. The couple met at Oregon State University and moved back to Central Oregon after...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Trixie
EUGENE, Ore. -- Trixie is a sweet old cat with a talent for cuddling and a need for a loving family. Trixie is a senior citizen at 14 years old, but age hasn’t dulled her sweet, affectionate nature. She has a gorgeous orange and black tortoiseshell coat and big green eyes, and she loves getting head scratches and treats. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Trixie is the perfect cuddle companion for lounging on the couch, and would do best in a calm and quiet home.
Channel 6000
Pot, hash oil, $82K, luxury car seized in Lane County
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of pot plants, dried plants, butane hash oil and more than $80,000 were found when Lane County authorities searched a property in Junction City, officials said. One person faces multiple charges. The search at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane was...
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home
According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...
klcc.org
Washington Jefferson Park undergoes a facelift
Eugene’s Washington Jefferson Park is getting a facelift. It’s to fix damage done when it operated as a temporary camp during the pandemic. The City of Eugene closed Washington Jefferson Park in March. The restoration, which started last week, will remove the turf and topsoil and repair irrigation and electrical systems.
klcc.org
Campaign for proposed levy to fix up and improve Lane County's parks begins
Supporters of a proposed levy to raise funds for Lane County parks launched their pitch at Mt. Pisgah Arboretum today. Last month, the Lane County Board of Commissioners voted to refer the 5-year levy to the November 8th ballot. If approved, it would increase property taxes $0.16-cents per $1,000 of assessed property value beginning in Fiscal Year 2023.
