"Federal Way police urged people who find their stolen property to call 911 rather than confront suspects' If Federal Way is anything like Tacoma, you'll get a little blue card with a case number that is essentially your receipt for getting ripped off. This guy decided enough is enough and took action that the police wouldn't. The "alleged perpetrator" should buy a lottery ticket. He's lucky he escaped with his life.
they do call 911 , but they don't get a response. people are getting tired of the b.s. . all these new chips and listen to the scanner sounds like a joke at times. in
"Federal Way police urged people who find their stolen property to call 911 rather than confront suspects." but then it takes hours if they even come at all. This is what we see more of if this keeps happening and police can't do anything.
Comments / 70