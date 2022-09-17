ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 70

Ed Mogive
4d ago

"Federal Way police urged people who find their stolen property to call 911 rather than confront suspects' If Federal Way is anything like Tacoma, you'll get a little blue card with a case number that is essentially your receipt for getting ripped off. This guy decided enough is enough and took action that the police wouldn't. The "alleged perpetrator" should buy a lottery ticket. He's lucky he escaped with his life.

Reply(8)
28
••**•••**•
4d ago

they do call 911 , but they don't get a response. people are getting tired of the b.s. . all these new chips and listen to the scanner sounds like a joke at times. in

Reply(3)
18
Angel InDisguise
4d ago

"Federal Way police urged people who find their stolen property to call 911 rather than confront suspects." but then it takes hours if they even come at all. This is what we see more of if this keeps happening and police can't do anything.

Reply(2)
11
Related
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Federal Way, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ford, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Federal Way, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Thief#Police#911#Gps#Harborview Medical Center
myeverettnews.com

Cops Seize Half Million Dollars From Alleged Drug Dealer Operating Near Airport Road & Highway 99 In Everett, WA

Tuesday, the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force announced the arrest last week of a 46-year-old man for suspicion of drug dealing and announced the seizure of stolen property, fentanyl, vehicles and cash. The task force says they believe the man is responsible for a large portion of drugs being sold and used in the area around Airport Road and Highway 99 in Everett, Washington. Officers from multiple agencies have been targeting that area for months. Both Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman and Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney say there is still more to be done to make that area of south Everett safer. Friday night a man was shot to death outside a convenience store at that same intersection. Here’s the press release and photos provided by the task force Tuesday.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Fentanyl, $524K in cash seized after drug trafficking suspect arrested in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County law enforcement arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Everett last week. According to authorities, officers on Friday contacted the suspect in a parking lot near 112th St SW and Fourth Ave W. Officers arrested the man, and seized around 150 fentanyl pills, $524,000 in cash, drug packaging, a digital scale and other stolen property.
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING 5

Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING-5

Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting

A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15. According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him." The Tacoma Police Department was called to...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Conservative Activist Glen Morgan Involved in Shooting Near Tenino, Attorney Says

Conservative political activist Glen Morgan was involved in a shooting early Monday on family property in Tenino, according to Morgan’s attorney. Glen Morgan confirmed the shooting, then referred The Olympian to Angus Lee, his Vancouver, Washington-based attorney. Lee released a statement about the incident late Tuesday. Sometime around 4:30...
TENINO, WA
MyNorthwest

Retrial of accused Lakewood Four getaway driver set to begin

It was one of the most shocking crimes in Puget Sound history – four police officers sitting down in a coffee shop ahead of their Sunday morning shift in 2009 were gunned down in cold blood. The ambush-murders of the Lakewood Four, as they would come to be known, led to a massive two-day manhunt for their killer, Arkansas felon Maurice Clemmons. The manhunt ended two nights later when Clemmons was shot and killed by a lone Seattle police officer he encountered.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy