Springfield native receives Outstanding Volunteer award for work with DonorsChoose

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Honoring a Springfield native for the work he’s done for the public schools.

Larry Derose was awarded the Outstanding Volunteer in Philanthropy for his work with DonorsChoose. He helped raise money and awareness for classrooms in the city of Springfield.

Since 2009, Larry’s initiative has inspired over 600 donors to give back to the educational system, raising nearly $200,000 for 300,000 students.

“It’s really wonderful to think that this gift is going to live a lot longer than we are and its like, if you put $10,000 into a checking account 15 years ago, it would turn into $3.5 million of value,” said Derose.

Larry’s volunteer work didn’t stop there. He reached out to People’s United and Berkshire Bank to secure matching donations for Springfield classrooms. He continues to rally the community support of education through DonorsChoose. If you are interested in donating, you can do so on their website .

