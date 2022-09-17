Read full article on original website
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Two Women Shot In the Mission District
Two women were shot and injured Monday evening in SF's Mission District, one of them seriously. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 23rd Street, and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]. Oakland police arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking a tow truck late...
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Oakland Sees Four Homicides In 18 Hours
In addition to the three people fatally shot in Oakland Monday night, a fourth person was killed near City Hall Tuesday afternoon, and a total of five others were wounded in other incidents. It was a violent 18 hours in Oakland, with three people shot on a 1.2-mile stretch of International Boulevard, and two police officers injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them. [Bay Area News Group]
SFist
Japantown Peace Plaza Redesign Gets $6 Million Boost From the State
Assemblymember Phil Ting brought home the bacon Tuesday, announcing $6 million in state funding to revitalize Japantown Peace Plaza, which hasn’t seen an upgrade in 20 years. Japantown Peace Plaza is a vibrant community space that hosts some of San Francisco’s favorite events — during maybe, like, four or...
SFist
Oakland Audit Blasts Inability to Account for What Happened With $70 Million In Homeless Funding
The city of Oakland spent $69 million over four years housing unsheltered people, but has no idea if any of those nearly 9,000 people ever found permanent housing, according to a new report from the City Auditor. The highest-profile homelessness issue right now in the City of Oakland is the...
SFist
Supervisors Approve Giving SFPD Live Access to Private Security Cameras All Over Town
The wildly controversial SFPD live monitoring of private security cameras is now official San Francisco city policy, as the Board of Supervisors voted 7-4 to allow SFPD to monitor those security cameras all over town in real time. The proposed expansion of SFPD access to surveillance cameras all over town...
SFist
Surprise! Morrissey Announces Show at Castro Theatre
OG emo crooner Morrissey is coming back to the Bay Area this fall, and he's the first semi-major musical act to be announced at the Castro Theatre amid its transformation into a live-performance venue at the hands of Another Planet Entertainment. Another Planet announced the November 19 Morrissey show Tuesday...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Rain's Not Over Yet
A homicide Sunday afternoon in San Lorenzo may have stemmed from a road rage incident. The incident happened near the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, and Alameda County sheriff's investigators say the suspect vehicle fled onto I-880. [KPIX]. The first, mostly back-to-normal Dreamforce in three years kicks off tomorrow...
SFist
Three Homicides Mark Grisly Monday Night In Oakland
In the 88th, 89th and 90th homicides of 2022 in Oakland, two men were shot and killed after leaving a mosque near Mosswood, and an hour later, another woman was fatally shot near the Highland Terrace neighborhood. It was a violent Monday night on both sides of the Bay, but...
SFist
Famed Owner of Semi-Secret Berkeley Backyard Hot Tub Dies While In Hot Tub
The longtime proprietor of a free-to-the-public, extra-hot hot tub behind a home on Essex Street in Berkeley was found dead by a hot tub patron over the weekend, and it appears he died doing what he loved, soaking in the tub. The old-fashioned, four-foot deep wooden hot tub was an...
SFist
There Was a Food Worker Rally at SFO on Friday That Led to 41 Arrests
Rallying together to advocate for better pay, a group of food workers at SFO convened outside SFO’s Terminal 3 on Friday, where they were joined by SF supervisors and state politicians. On July 1, 2022, the San Francisco minimum wage increased to $16.99/hour, which is a distant cry from...
SFist
South American Tourist Burglars Might Be Back In Hillsborough; Town Hit With Rash of Home Break-Ins
Earlier this year we learned that police in the affluent Peninsula towns of Atherton and Hillsborough were hoping to collaborate with the FBI to nab a crew — or multiple crews — of suspected "tourist burglars" from South America who had hit multiple homes in the area. And a recent uptick in home break-ins in Hillsborough suggests they may be back.
SFist
SF's Homicide Count Rises By Two In the Span of a Few Hours Sunday Night
There were two homicides in San Francisco between Sunday night and early Monday morning in two separate incidents in the Fillmore and in the Tenderloin. The Tenderloin killing took place around 10:10 p.m. Sunday inside a residence on the 900 block of Geary Street, between Larkin and Polk streets. As...
SFist
Three Santa Rosa Men, Including Aspiring Rapper Who Rapped About Dealing, Busted For Shipping Meth and Fentanyl-Laced Pills Out of State
Three men from the North Bay have been charged by the feds for operating a drug ring that involved shipping pills and methamphetamine across state lines, specifically to central Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were all arraigned in federal court in San Francisco earlier...
SFist
New State Law Wipes Out $50 Million In SF Traffic Fine Late Fees For 180,000 Issued Tickets
All traffic court late fees from before July 1, 2022 have just been wiped out, and capped at $100 for any fees since then, as a new state law just eliminated tons of late fees on traffic fines. It did not get a ton of attention when a fairly obscure...
