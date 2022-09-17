ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Two Women Shot In the Mission District

Two women were shot and injured Monday evening in SF's Mission District, one of them seriously. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 23rd Street, and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]. Oakland police arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking a tow truck late...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Humpday Headlines: Oakland Sees Four Homicides In 18 Hours

In addition to the three people fatally shot in Oakland Monday night, a fourth person was killed near City Hall Tuesday afternoon, and a total of five others were wounded in other incidents. It was a violent 18 hours in Oakland, with three people shot on a 1.2-mile stretch of International Boulevard, and two police officers injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them. [Bay Area News Group]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Japantown Peace Plaza Redesign Gets $6 Million Boost From the State

Assemblymember Phil Ting brought home the bacon Tuesday, announcing $6 million in state funding to revitalize Japantown Peace Plaza, which hasn’t seen an upgrade in 20 years. Japantown Peace Plaza is a vibrant community space that hosts some of San Francisco’s favorite events — during maybe, like, four or...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Surprise! Morrissey Announces Show at Castro Theatre

OG emo crooner Morrissey is coming back to the Bay Area this fall, and he's the first semi-major musical act to be announced at the Castro Theatre amid its transformation into a live-performance venue at the hands of Another Planet Entertainment. Another Planet announced the November 19 Morrissey show Tuesday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Rain's Not Over Yet

A homicide Sunday afternoon in San Lorenzo may have stemmed from a road rage incident. The incident happened near the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, and Alameda County sheriff's investigators say the suspect vehicle fled onto I-880. [KPIX]. The first, mostly back-to-normal Dreamforce in three years kicks off tomorrow...
SAN LORENZO, CA
SFist

Three Homicides Mark Grisly Monday Night In Oakland

In the 88th, 89th and 90th homicides of 2022 in Oakland, two men were shot and killed after leaving a mosque near Mosswood, and an hour later, another woman was fatally shot near the Highland Terrace neighborhood. It was a violent Monday night on both sides of the Bay, but...
OAKLAND, CA
