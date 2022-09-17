Washington Twp. PD Seeking Individual on Multiple Warrants; Believed to be Operating a White VW Beetle

Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
wrnjradio.com
Police seek motorcyclist who fled Independence Township officers
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Independence Township police are looking for a motorcyclist who fled an officer Monday afternoon, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. On September 19, at 12:50 p.m., the motorcyclist was observed by an officer driving in a reckless manner on...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man pleads guilty to terroristic threats
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man has entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Xavier Rivera, 38, of Flanders pled guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on September 19 before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
Bounty Hunter Bloods gang terrorized NJ towns with murders, drugs, prosecutors say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven accused gang members are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case that includes four murders, five shootings, heroin distribution, and a fraud scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to federal prosecutors, the Bounty Hunter Bloods carried out their many crimes in Middlesex and Somerset...
Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report
Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
Data suggests many Lehigh Valley marijuana offenders could be shut out of pardon program
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that minor traffic violations would not be held against marijuana offenders seeking entry into the pardon program. Pennsylvania’s one-time marijuana pardon program could be life-changing for thousands of state residents, although data from a local think tank suggests many Lehigh Valley offenders could be shut out of the program.
Norfolk woman gets 10 years for using NJ resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
NJ man, 39, killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A New Jersey man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a parkway early Monday, New Jersey State Police said.
N.J. military base warns of ground-shaking explosions, 2 weeks of heavy training
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will be conducting heavy weapons training through the end of September that will include “high” levels of noise from explosives and munitions training that is expected to be clearly heard and felt in surrounding communities. Ground-shaking noise at the state’s largest military base is likely...
wlvr.org
Lehigh Valley drivers still violating school bus laws, despite precautions, alerts, officials say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Buses in Bethlehem Area, Allentown, Kutztown Area and Northwestern Lehigh school districts have exterior cameras mounted on the vehicles’ stop arm in an effort to try to stop motorists from threatening the safety of student riders. But districts still are reporting violations of school bus...
Missing fisherman found dead in Delaware River, authorities say
The body of a missing Pennsylvania man was recovered Monday from the Delaware River in Sussex County, officials said. William Vandyke went missing on Sept. 8 when the boat he was on capsized while fishing with a friend, according to Sussex County Acting First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller. The friend...
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say
An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
Body of missing fisherman on Delaware River found in New Jersey
New York State Police found a body in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon.
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Large fire in Stroud Twp. destroys car service center, multiple cars inside
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Fire gutted a large car service building in Stroud Township, Monroe County. Officials say they responded after 3 p.m., and the fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire building at Gray Service Center on West Main Street. "We've lived here for 35 years and this place has...
Woman From PA Killed While Crossing Road in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a woman from Pennsylvania was killed Saturday evening when she attempted to cross a street. The accident happened just before 8 PM at the intersection of Route 40 and Millville Avenue. According to Hamilton Township Police,. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder, operated by...
New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart
Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DUI following wrong-way crash on I-80 in Warren County; 1 injured
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Sussex County man was charged with driving while under the influence after allegedly traveling the wrong way and causing a head-on crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County on Sunday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. At around...
Investigators identify pilot, passenger killed when small plane crashed in New Jersey neighborhood
Investigators say the plane had just taken off from nearby Bucks Airport in Bridgeton.
