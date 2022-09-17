ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmawr, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden Vicinage Community Courtyard Celebration Rescheduled Until Oct. 4

The Camden Vicinage’s courtyard community celebration scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 4 because of anticipated inclement weather. The free outdoor event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard of the Hall of Justice, 101 S. 5th St., Camden.
CAMDEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Al-Jo’s Curve Traffic Advisory: Expect Continued, Overnight Lane Closures This Week as Direct Connection Project Advances

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials have announced the I-295 southbound ramp to Route 42 southbound and I-295 southbound, also known as Al-Jo’s Curve, and the right lane on I-76 eastbound, are scheduled to be closed overnight this week as the Direct Connection project advances in Bellmawr. The...
BELLMAWR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy