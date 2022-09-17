Carrasco tossed four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He did factor into the decision. Carrasco didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, surrendering three runs in the second inning on four hits and a walk. He was able to follow up the difficult frame with two scoreless innings before being removed from the contest after the fourth. The poor outing snapped a two-game quality start streak for the right-hander. Since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 4, Carrasco has produced a 2.89 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 18.2 frames in four starts.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO