Phoenix, AZ

NBPA's Tamika Tremaglio calls for league to ban Suns owner Robert Sarver for life

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on "NBA Today," NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio, confirming that she was speaking on behalf of NBA players, said that Suns owner Robert Sarver should be banned from the league for life, writes ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.

Sarver received a one-year suspension and was fined $10M for workplace misconduct, including racist and misogynistic comments.

“We are absolutely calling for that [lifetime ban],” Tremaglio said. “We do not want him to be in a position where he is managing or engaging with individuals who are engaging with our players or the players themselves. We are absolutely clear from the findings that are in the report that we do not want him to be in that position.”

“It is our players’ desire that while we understand that there has been a thorough investigation and while we’re very pleased that the NBA was able to follow through on that — because that’s clearly something that we want to see happen — we also want to make it very clear that we do not want him to be back in a position where he will be impacting our players and those who serve our players on a daily basis,” Tremaglio said.

Tremaglio also confirmed to ESPN her previous tweet stating that she’d spoken to commissioner Adam Silver about the NBPA’s stance that Sarver should never hold a managerial position again, but wasn’t sure how open Silver was to changing his mind, despite increasing pressure from minority owners, sponsors and stars like Lakers forward LeBron James and Suns guard Chris Paul.

Andrews asked Tremaglio if the players were considering boycotting games in the wake of the report and subsequent suspension, but she said there had been no discussions on the matter yet, noting that players are focused on the upcoming season. However, she reiterated that “our players are incredibly upset” about the news.

“Their hearts go out to the families and all of the individuals who have actually had to endure this for such a long period of time. But, at the same time, they recognize that they have a job to do and they are really excited about moving forward with the season,” Tremaglio said.

“Quite frankly, I know that we never want our players to be in a position where they are unsafe or individuals that they are around are unsafe. Mr. Sarver had the ability to set the tone at the top. And for us to have individuals that are in a leadership role impacting the game in that way is detrimental to the success of our players and the safety of our players and that will not be tolerated,” Tremaglio added.

As ESPN’s Zach Lowe noted in an earlier appearance on "NBA Today," a lifetime ban for Sarver is not the same as forcing him to sell the team. According to Lowe, it’s legally possible that Sarver could retain ownership of the team but be barred from participating in all other aspects of Phoenix’s operations, even if that would be an unprecedented and seemingly untenable situation. Also, 75% of the league’s owners would have to vote Sarver out to force him to sell, but that seems unlikely because of a potential lawsuit, Lowe added.

Hoops Rumors

Keifer Sykes Signing Exhibit 10 Deal With Pistons

The Pistons have reached an agreement with Keifer Sykes on an Exhibit 10 contract, tweets James L. Edwards of The Athletic. The 28-year-old point guard reached the NBA for the first time last season, appearing in 32 games for the Pacers and averaging 5.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.7 minutes per night. Since going undrafted out of Wisconsin Green Bay in 2015, Sykes had made several G League appearances and played for a long list of overseas teams.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Schroder, Free Agents, Hammon, Noel, Paul

Free agent guard Dennis Schroder continues to make a case to NBA teams for a contract offer. He scored a team-high 26 points and added five assists until he got ejected in the late going of Germany’s 107-96 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in the EuroBasket quarterfinals, Eurohoops.net relays.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Wizards Sign Davion Mintz To Exhibit 10 Contract

The Wizards have officially signed undrafted rookie guard Davion Mintz, according to RealGM’s NBA transaction log. We reported shortly after the draft in June that Mintz had agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Washington. Mintz, who finished his college career at Kentucky, spent the last two years with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

