Book vending machine encourages kids to read at local elementary school

There is a new, creative way to encourage students to read at Robert Bruce Elementary School.

The school debuted its book vending machine on Friday. The "cost" per book is one token.

Students earn tokens for being student of the month, hitting their reading targets, being a role model, and many other ways.

"It's just a fun different way to bring that love and excitement for reading and mix in the incentive," said, Principal Jillian Bailey.

The school librarian stocked the machine with high-interest, and frequently checked out books so students will be able to own their favorites.