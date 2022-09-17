ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Book vending machine encourages kids to read at local elementary school

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpYGw_0hyu6sUX00

There is a new, creative way to encourage students to read at Robert Bruce Elementary School.

The school debuted its book vending machine on Friday. The "cost" per book is one token.

Students earn tokens for being student of the month, hitting their reading targets, being a role model, and many other ways.

"It's just a fun different way to bring that love and excitement for reading and mix in the incentive," said, Principal Jillian Bailey.

The school librarian stocked the machine with high-interest, and frequently checked out books so students will be able to own their favorites.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Education
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Elementary School#Vending Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSBY News

KSBY News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy