Keeping it Together: How Queen Elizabeth II's death highlights the complexity of loss and legacy

Queen Elizabeth II , who died last Thursday, is being mourned by many – but not everyone.

This week my colleague Jenna Ryu wrote about the complexity of mourning the late monarch and questioning her legacy as a participant in Britain's history of colonialism in Africa, the Caribbean and Asia.

Here's a snippet of what Jenna learned from experts:

When grieving a controversial figure, it's possible to both admire and abhor them for past actions. It's a reality that makes the already-complicated grieving process even more difficult. But choosing to fixate only on their good traits, while ignoring the bad, provides an inaccurate representation of their humanity, experts say.

The lines of inappropriate and appropriate conversations about deceased figures' lives are often blurred and unacknowledged. David Kessler, a grief specialist and founder of Grief.com, says our culture, once fixated on depicting the deceased as angelic beings incapable of wrong, is now changing.

"There's a movement shifting away from, 'don't talk badly about the dead,' to 'let's talk about people more authentically.' And these more authentic conversations include acknowledgement of both the good and bad in all of us ,'" Kessler says, adding that it exemplifies the complexity of humankind.

Exclusive: Anderson Cooper more vulnerable than ever in new grief podcast

Our Queen Elizabeth II coverage wasn't the only story to touch on grief this week. My colleague David Oliver had an exclusive chat with CNN's Anderson Cooper about his new podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" (streaming now; new episodes dropping weekly), which focuses on Cooper's own grief journey.

The podcast grew out of the harrowing-but-healing process of going through his mother Gloria Vanderbilt's possessions after her death , the veteran journalist told David.

"If I don't write them down or preserve them, they'll just disappear and it'll be like the people who lived disappeared and never existed," Cooper says. "And that's one of the hard things also about going through a person's things is, these are the last tangible memories and pieces of that person and to try to figure out what to do with them and how much – they have a lot of weight to them in many ways."

On the podcast, listeners will hear the voices of the late Vanderbilt and guests including Stephen Colbert, Molly Shannon and artist Laurie Anderson. And, of course, Cooper.

"All There Is with Anderson Cooper" premiered Sept. 14 on CNN Audio. CNN

I keep widening my dating app preferences. Is that a bad idea?

Are you in the online dating game? It can be "challenging, discouraging or simply horrible," writes Millennial Therapist Sara Kuburic in this week's column. So, in order to find a match, some users begin to widen their preferences.

But is this a good thing? It depends, Sara says. Here's a bit of what she means by that:

If you’re a person who has a long list of preferences such as, “tall, green eyes, speaks three languages, has a high paying job, athletic build, plays jazz, vacations in exotic places, loves their family and always takes your lead … widening those preferences might not be a bad idea.

Widening your preferences may also lead you to meet people you wouldn’t have otherwise. You may allow yourself to break patterns that have been holding you back by sticking to your “type.”

Widening “preferences” is fine as long as it’s not a synonym for lower standards, ceasing to have any expectations, ignoring boundaries or dealbreakers. Look, it's OK if you're looking for someone who shares the same hobbies, but when looking for a partner we are asked to balance needs and preferences.

If your only criteria becomes "someone who will choose me back” you may find yourself with a different set of problems.

Today's reads

Today's pet

Meet Annika.

It's cozy season! Courtesy of Amy Ofenbeck

Well, you've met Annika in a previous newsletter, but her parent Amy Ofenbeck

from Fort Myers, Florida shared another adorable photo of this kitty that we had to share!

"She loves to be in and under things!" Amy writes. Too cute!

Thanks everyone for reading! Do you have cute pet photos to share? Please send them to our email here so we can feature them in an upcoming newsletter. If you've already been featured in the newsletter, that's OK! We'd love an update on your furry friend.

Wishing you all the best,

Sara Moniuszko

