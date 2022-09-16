ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keeping it Together: How Queen Elizabeth II's death highlights the complexity of loss and legacy

By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjMLB_0hyu6kfx00
Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday, is being mourned by many – but not everyone. tbd

Queen Elizabeth II , who died last Thursday, is being mourned by many – but not everyone.

This week my colleague Jenna Ryu wrote about the complexity of mourning the late monarch and questioning her legacy as a participant in Britain's history of colonialism in Africa, the Caribbean and Asia.

Here's a snippet of what Jenna learned from experts:

When grieving a controversial figure, it's possible to both admire and abhor them for past actions. It's a reality that makes the already-complicated grieving process even more difficult. But choosing to fixate only on their good traits, while ignoring the bad, provides an inaccurate representation of their humanity, experts say.

The lines of inappropriate and appropriate conversations about deceased figures' lives are often blurred and unacknowledged. David Kessler, a grief specialist and founder of Grief.com, says our culture, once fixated on depicting the deceased as angelic beings incapable of wrong, is now changing.

"There's a movement shifting away from, 'don't talk badly about the dead,' to 'let's talk about people more authentically.' And these more authentic conversations include acknowledgement of both the good and bad in all of us ,'" Kessler says, adding that it exemplifies the complexity of humankind.

To read Jenna's full story, click here.

Exclusive: Anderson Cooper more vulnerable than ever in new grief podcast

Our Queen Elizabeth II coverage wasn't the only story to touch on grief this week. My colleague David Oliver had an exclusive chat with CNN's Anderson Cooper about his new podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" (streaming now; new episodes dropping weekly), which focuses on Cooper's own grief journey.

The podcast grew out of the harrowing-but-healing process of going through his mother Gloria Vanderbilt's possessions after her death , the veteran journalist told David.

"If I don't write them down or preserve them, they'll just disappear and it'll be like the people who lived disappeared and never existed," Cooper says. "And that's one of the hard things also about going through a person's things is, these are the last tangible memories and pieces of that person and to try to figure out what to do with them and how much – they have a lot of weight to them in many ways."

On the podcast, listeners will hear the voices of the late Vanderbilt and guests including Stephen Colbert, Molly Shannon and artist Laurie Anderson. And, of course, Cooper.

To learn more about the podcast and read more of David's interview, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUiY0_0hyu6kfx00
"All There Is with Anderson Cooper" premiered Sept. 14 on CNN Audio. CNN

I keep widening my dating app preferences. Is that a bad idea?

Are you in the online dating game? It can be "challenging, discouraging or simply horrible," writes Millennial Therapist Sara Kuburic in this week's column. So, in order to find a match, some users begin to widen their preferences.

But is this a good thing? It depends, Sara says. Here's a bit of what she means by that:

If you’re a person who has a long list of preferences such as, “tall, green eyes, speaks three languages, has a high paying job, athletic build, plays jazz, vacations in exotic places, loves their family and always takes your lead … widening those preferences might not be a bad idea.

Widening your preferences may also lead you to meet people you wouldn’t have otherwise. You may allow yourself to break patterns that have been holding you back by sticking to your “type.”

Widening “preferences” is fine as long as it’s not a synonym for lower standards, ceasing to have any expectations, ignoring boundaries or dealbreakers. Look, it's OK if you're looking for someone who shares the same hobbies, but when looking for a partner we are asked to balance needs and preferences.

If your only criteria becomes "someone who will choose me back” you may find yourself with a different set of problems.

To read the full column, click here.

Today's reads

Today's pet

Meet Annika.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iztc_0hyu6kfx00
It's cozy season! Courtesy of Amy Ofenbeck

Well, you've met Annika in a previous newsletter, but her parent Amy Ofenbeck

from Fort Myers, Florida shared another adorable photo of this kitty that we had to share!

"She loves to be in and under things!" Amy writes. Too cute!

Thanks everyone for reading! Do you have cute pet photos to share? Please send them to our email here so we can feature them in an upcoming newsletter. If you've already been featured in the newsletter, that's OK! We'd love an update on your furry friend.

Wishing you all the best,

Sara Moniuszko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Keeping it Together: How Queen Elizabeth II's death highlights the complexity of loss and legacy

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession

Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed

As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Gloria Vanderbilt
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Online Dating#Uk#Grief Com
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
Fortune

Diana called them the Queen’s ‘moving carpet.’ What will happen to the royal corgis now?

For many people around the world, the word “corgi” is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet” always by her mother-in-law’s side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for royal pets.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

608K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy