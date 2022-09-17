Temperatures are going to be very warm on Tuesday and Wednesday with record high temperatures likely. For Cape Girardeau, the record highs the next couple of days are 94 degrees. We’ll be in the upper 90s! Thursday is the first day of fall and it’s going to feel like it. Temperatures will drop like a rock and stay closer to normal through early next week. We even have a few rain chances in there!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO