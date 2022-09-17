ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

kbsi23.com

Wanted fugitive arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A wanted fugitive was arrested on drug charges in McCracken County. Allen S. Nesler, 50, of Calloway County was arrested on charges of no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, theft of identity with another’s consent, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree, giving officer false identifying information, criminal trespass 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree > or = 2gs(Methamphetamine).
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Carbondale woman facing several charges after police break up fight

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale woman faces several charges after police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people fighting. Camille Sanders, 30, of Carbondale faces aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of firearm charges. Carbondale police responded to the...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Sikeston fire ignited by bailer

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Scott County Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 600 block of County Hwy. 448, west of the drag strip in Sikeston, Mo. Once on the scene, they asked for the assistance from area agencies for a large grass...
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

$21 million project underway in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The vision for Paducah’s city block project is to improve a block of the city’s downtown. Weyland Ventures, a partner with the city of Paducah, attended the city commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 13, where Moriah Gratz, the CEO of Weyland Ventures, gave an update for the project saying,
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Carbondale’s NAACP helps SIU students on National Voter Registration Day

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was at Southern Illinois University (SIU) for National Voter Registration Day to sign up as many people as possible for the November 8 election. Carbondale NAACP President Dr. Linda Flowers says her organization just...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

One more hot day (9/20/22)

We’re going to see one more hot day and then we finally start to cool off… just in time for fall! Temperatures will be in the 90s Wednesday, then in the 70s Thursday and Friday with a rain chance Thursday. It was HOT on Wednesday. Record highs of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Hot for a couple of days

Temperatures are going to be very warm on Tuesday and Wednesday with record high temperatures likely. For Cape Girardeau, the record highs the next couple of days are 94 degrees. We’ll be in the upper 90s! Thursday is the first day of fall and it’s going to feel like it. Temperatures will drop like a rock and stay closer to normal through early next week. We even have a few rain chances in there!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Vienna High School starts aviation program

VIENNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Vienna High School started an aviation pipeline program. This is in partnership with the Southern Illinois University School of Aviation. The program is under the direction of instructor Wade Stewart. The partnership allows Vienna students to take courses that have been aligned with the SIU...
VIENNA, IL
kbsi23.com

Insurance prices are increasing due to inflation; how you can lower it

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Growing concerns for the economy are at the forefront as inflation continues to impact many parts of the everyday American life. Like most goods and services, inflation has increased the cost of auto and home insurance policies. However, it won’t affect all drivers, as...
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Three Rivers College Rodeo Championship slated for Oct. 13-15

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo, presented by Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, will take place Oct. 13-15. The event, co-hosted by the Sikeston Jaycees, will be at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds. The rodeo will begin at...
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

SEMO, East Central College sign memorandum

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and East Central College (ECC) officials signed a memorandum of understanding this week for the Transfer Mentor Program to help ECC students plan a pathway to success, ease their transition to SEMO, and complete their degree. Dr. Carlos Vargas,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

