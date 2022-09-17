Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Wanted fugitive arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A wanted fugitive was arrested on drug charges in McCracken County. Allen S. Nesler, 50, of Calloway County was arrested on charges of no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, theft of identity with another’s consent, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree, giving officer false identifying information, criminal trespass 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree > or = 2gs(Methamphetamine).
kbsi23.com
Carbondale woman facing several charges after police break up fight
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale woman faces several charges after police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people fighting. Camille Sanders, 30, of Carbondale faces aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of firearm charges. Carbondale police responded to the...
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
kbsi23.com
Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbsi23.com
Sikeston fire ignited by bailer
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Scott County Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 600 block of County Hwy. 448, west of the drag strip in Sikeston, Mo. Once on the scene, they asked for the assistance from area agencies for a large grass...
kbsi23.com
Intersection of Hwy. 74, South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau open after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to the intersection of South Kingshighway and MO 74 Monday around 11:16 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash. Medical personnel responded to the scene. No word on injuries. There were police officers on scene directing traffic. Traffic is now moving...
kbsi23.com
$21 million project underway in Paducah, KY
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The vision for Paducah’s city block project is to improve a block of the city’s downtown. Weyland Ventures, a partner with the city of Paducah, attended the city commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 13, where Moriah Gratz, the CEO of Weyland Ventures, gave an update for the project saying,
kbsi23.com
Oran man dies after car, motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – An Oran man died from injuries in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17 in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Kingshighway at 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for a crash between a car and a motorcycle. Two people were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
Carbondale’s NAACP helps SIU students on National Voter Registration Day
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was at Southern Illinois University (SIU) for National Voter Registration Day to sign up as many people as possible for the November 8 election. Carbondale NAACP President Dr. Linda Flowers says her organization just...
kbsi23.com
One more hot day (9/20/22)
We’re going to see one more hot day and then we finally start to cool off… just in time for fall! Temperatures will be in the 90s Wednesday, then in the 70s Thursday and Friday with a rain chance Thursday. It was HOT on Wednesday. Record highs of...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University to sell property on Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University is looking to sell a property that formerly housed the University’s honors program. The property at 603 N. Henderson in Cape Girardeau housed the university’s Jane Stephens Honors Program until the program was moved into Memorial Hall during the spring semester.
kbsi23.com
Hot for a couple of days
Temperatures are going to be very warm on Tuesday and Wednesday with record high temperatures likely. For Cape Girardeau, the record highs the next couple of days are 94 degrees. We’ll be in the upper 90s! Thursday is the first day of fall and it’s going to feel like it. Temperatures will drop like a rock and stay closer to normal through early next week. We even have a few rain chances in there!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
River City Rodders host 44th annual Manifolds on Main Rolls Car Show
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The 44th annual Manifolds on Main Street Car Show hosted by River City Rodders was in downtown Cape Girardeau with cars both old and new outside for the community and car lovers to see. River City Rodders President Rick Horrell says that the car...
kbsi23.com
Vienna High School starts aviation program
VIENNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Vienna High School started an aviation pipeline program. This is in partnership with the Southern Illinois University School of Aviation. The program is under the direction of instructor Wade Stewart. The partnership allows Vienna students to take courses that have been aligned with the SIU...
kbsi23.com
More than 150 vendors, 500 students, alumni attend Career Expo at Southeast Missouri State
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI)- The Southeast Missouri State University Career Expo is an important endeavor for the office of Career Services at the university to prepare students for the workforce when they leave college. Dan Presson is the director of Career Services at Southeast. He says this is the reason...
kbsi23.com
Insurance prices are increasing due to inflation; how you can lower it
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Growing concerns for the economy are at the forefront as inflation continues to impact many parts of the everyday American life. Like most goods and services, inflation has increased the cost of auto and home insurance policies. However, it won’t affect all drivers, as...
kbsi23.com
Three Rivers College Rodeo Championship slated for Oct. 13-15
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo, presented by Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, will take place Oct. 13-15. The event, co-hosted by the Sikeston Jaycees, will be at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds. The rodeo will begin at...
kbsi23.com
SEMO, East Central College sign memorandum
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and East Central College (ECC) officials signed a memorandum of understanding this week for the Transfer Mentor Program to help ECC students plan a pathway to success, ease their transition to SEMO, and complete their degree. Dr. Carlos Vargas,...
Comments / 0