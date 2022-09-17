Losing sight doesn’t stop Valley woman from returning to wakeboarding

Walking carefully on the docks of Bartlett Lake, a group of athletes is set to embark on an adventure by facing their disabilities head-on and without fear.

Logan Walker is one of 21 people with the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired participating in the organization's water sports day.

It's a day that will see Logan taking on wakeboarding for the first time since losing her sight.

“I had a benign brain tumor that was slow growing, and it grew into my optic nerve and messed things up that’s why I have the face paralysis. That happened when they took the tumor out,” said Logan.

She dedicated herself to physical therapy following surgery and now alongside volunteers with Adaptive Water Sports, she’s stepping back into a familiar passion, despite it being 15 years since her last ride.

Without her sight, Logan put her muscle memory to work.

Like it was just yesterday, she popped right up on her first try. One attempt after another, she pushed her limits faster and harder.

“That was awesome, it was great to see her get up so fast, and it doesn’t surprise me because I kayaked with her at our last event,” said one volunteer.

Virginia Thompson says these types of events help members of the ACBVI community renew their fighting spirits.

“By doing these activities they realize there’s no barriers, they can do this, they can have confidence and independence,” said Thompson.

“I feel really empowered, I mean I feel, I knew I could do it, there weren’t any doubts really, but I love that I feel really good right now and I have no worries,” said Logan back aboard the boat. “It’s all about baby steps. You can do things. It’s all about small victories. This organization always makes sure we have the opportunity to find those baby steps.”

It was an inspiring day from an inspiring woman giving everyone on the lake a glimpse at a world where anything is possible.

