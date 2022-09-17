ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing classified documents from Mar-a-Lago

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing classified documents from Mar-a-Lago.

doooh
4d ago

This is very much like communist China and and they may be testing the waters to see if they can actually create a totalitarian government , the socialists have the FBI and the doj , they're very close 🇨🇳

Reply(44)
26
Dennis Hayes
4d ago

the Democrats are getting itchy because we are getting closer to the election and they just gotta find something ! Honestly I don't think what is found will matter to most voters ... people are sick of the Democrat BS and will be voted out in droves!

Reply(15)
27
Tony
4d ago

They will get the chance to review the evidence. They want it now to remove and hide everything that would exonerate Trump. They know that they can't beat him at the elections. Those of you cheering for the demorats need to realize that their politicians don't care about you and could treat you the same way as they have Trump. You will lose your rights also.

Reply
8
