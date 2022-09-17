ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local 95-year-old dancing his way to good health and lifelong relationships

By James Kattato
 5 days ago
You're never too old to dance.

Dancing can bring a smile to anyone's face.

"As long as the music is good," Hank Krawczyk said.

Krawczyk has been dancing and smiling for a long time. He started square dancing in his before he was 40. That passion eventually evolved into ballroom dancing.

"We would be anywhere from Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York State, Washington. It was fun," Krawczyk said.

Even after dancing for more than 50 years, it never gets old.

"It's great. I get up in the morning and I look forward to it," Krawczyk said.

And Hank has been doing Zumba at the John A. Duke Senior Citizen's Center in Niagara Falls since its origin.

"I think Hank has been here since day one, which is a little over five years I think," Hank's instructor, Marie McLeod said.

She's seen the way it makes an impact on not only the other members, but even her. McLeod said Hank comes in for every fitness class, and it makes a difference for everyone.

"He's an inspiration to us all," McLeod said.

