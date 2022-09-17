ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

New vegan burger joint opens in Brooklyn

Pinky Cole, CEO of Slutty Vegan, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the opening of their Brooklyn branch. She said yes! PIX11 reporter gets surprise proposal …. What changes to NYC COVID vax rules mean for schools. Guessing mystery gadgets with Steve Greenberg. New York City sidewalk shed comes...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Mother shot in the head near Brooklyn school: NYPD

A 36-year-old mom was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said. Mother shot in the head near Brooklyn school: NYPD. New York City sidewalk shed comes down after 7 years. NAACP, City Harvest holds voter registration drive …. New York City’s vaccine mandate remains for city …...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
pix11.com

Warm weather continues for NY, NJ

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm for the last full day of summer as high pressure will move through the region. NY, NJ weather forecast: Mostly sunny day, but rain …. Cameras to be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul …. Boom truck collapses onto Bronx street, crushes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

The legacy of Ballet Hispanico

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Ballet Hispanico, which bills itself as the largest Latinx cultural organization in the country, kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with celebrations. Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispanico in 1970. Eduardo Vilaro, who once danced for the company, now serves as artistic director and CEO....
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Krysta Rodriguez
Person
Bill Bellamy
pix11.com

Dream analyst explains lucid dreaming

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Have you ever been aware you were dreaming while in a dream?. It’s called lucid dreaming, and many who have experienced it find it mindblowing. Surveys show around 55% of adults have had at least one lucid dream and 23% of people experience lucid dreams at least once per month, according to the Sleep Foundation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Toys#Independence Day#Working Parent#Un General Assembly
pix11.com

NYC correction officers took bribes from Bloods gang members: feds

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two New York City correction officers have admitted they were paid by Bloods gang members to smuggle drugs and phones into Rikers Island, authorities said Tuesday. Officers Katrina Patterson, 31, and Krystle Burrell, 35, pleaded guilty to bribery during different proceedings at Brooklyn Federal Court. Patterson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Unseasonably warm day, with highs in upper 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer will continue Monday as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic and a front works its way in from the west. Folks can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Mostly sunny day, but rain looms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the south of the New York and New Jersey area Wednesday as a front will approach the region from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will remain above average. The high will be 81 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Cooler temps, rain showers in the forecast

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Wednesday, expect the skies to slowly part and give way to sunshine with temperatures hovering around the 80-degree mark and less humidity. On Thursday (the first day of autumn @ 9:03 p.m.) and Friday another more potent cold front swings on through. The first on Thursday which may bring some showers, and the second cold front on Friday which will usher in that cooler autumn-like air. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s while Friday will struggle to make it to the mid 60s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy