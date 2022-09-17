Read full article on original website
Related
New vegan burger joint opens in Brooklyn
Pinky Cole, CEO of Slutty Vegan, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the opening of their Brooklyn branch. She said yes! PIX11 reporter gets surprise proposal …. What changes to NYC COVID vax rules mean for schools. Guessing mystery gadgets with Steve Greenberg. New York City sidewalk shed comes...
Mother shot in the head near Brooklyn school: NYPD
A 36-year-old mom was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said. Mother shot in the head near Brooklyn school: NYPD. New York City sidewalk shed comes down after 7 years. NAACP, City Harvest holds voter registration drive …. New York City’s vaccine mandate remains for city …...
Bronx couple deals with chronic flooding in NYCHA home
A reoccurring leak is flooding their apartment and is now impacting the lobby. Wanda Escobar says almost everyday since Aug. 24, her kitchen floor has been flooded due to a leak in her wall.
‘What the Heck is That?’: Guessing mystery gadgets with Steve Greenberg
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are you gadget-smart?. The gadget-centric game show “What the Heck Is That?” likes to leave viewers guessing. Host Steve Greenberg, who’s been dubbed “The Innovation Insider,” joined New York Living on Wednesday to play a game with PIX11’s Chris Cimino.
Warm weather continues for NY, NJ
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm for the last full day of summer as high pressure will move through the region. NY, NJ weather forecast: Mostly sunny day, but rain …. Cameras to be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul …. Boom truck collapses onto Bronx street, crushes...
Changemakers: Lisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter
She started Carol's Daughter in her kitchen in 1993. Lisa Price sold homemade moisturizer out of her apartment before finally getting a Brooklyn storefront. It’s now turned into a world-wide brand.
The legacy of Ballet Hispanico
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Ballet Hispanico, which bills itself as the largest Latinx cultural organization in the country, kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with celebrations. Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispanico in 1970. Eduardo Vilaro, who once danced for the company, now serves as artistic director and CEO....
NYC Parks Department plants thousands of trees
It's been a hot summer in New York City. It has also been a busy one for the Parks Department ,which has been planting thousands of trees to provide shade and cooler areas.
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
Wearing party hats and with confetti poppers in their hands, residents of a Manhattan NYCHA development celebrated the removal of an eyesore. As workers took down a sidewalk shed, there were cheers.
Dream analyst explains lucid dreaming
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Have you ever been aware you were dreaming while in a dream?. It’s called lucid dreaming, and many who have experienced it find it mindblowing. Surveys show around 55% of adults have had at least one lucid dream and 23% of people experience lucid dreams at least once per month, according to the Sleep Foundation.
What changes to NYC COVID vax rules mean for schools
Before the school year started, parents were told students 5 and up needed to be full vaccinated to participate in high-risk after school activities. That changed on Tuesday.
New musical celebrates Latin influence on World War I’s Harlem Hellfighters
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Upcoming musical “Harlem Hellfighters on a Latin Beat,” set to open during Hispanic Heritage Month, tells the true but little known story of the 17 Puerto Rican musician soldiers who joined one of the most celebrated regiments of the World War I.
NYC correction officers took bribes from Bloods gang members: feds
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two New York City correction officers have admitted they were paid by Bloods gang members to smuggle drugs and phones into Rikers Island, authorities said Tuesday. Officers Katrina Patterson, 31, and Krystle Burrell, 35, pleaded guilty to bribery during different proceedings at Brooklyn Federal Court. Patterson...
NY, NJ forecast: Unseasonably warm day, with highs in upper 80s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer will continue Monday as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic and a front works its way in from the west. Folks can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Mostly sunny day, but rain looms
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the south of the New York and New Jersey area Wednesday as a front will approach the region from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will remain above average. The high will be 81 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.
Cooler temps, rain showers in the forecast
NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Wednesday, expect the skies to slowly part and give way to sunshine with temperatures hovering around the 80-degree mark and less humidity. On Thursday (the first day of autumn @ 9:03 p.m.) and Friday another more potent cold front swings on through. The first on Thursday which may bring some showers, and the second cold front on Friday which will usher in that cooler autumn-like air. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s while Friday will struggle to make it to the mid 60s.
