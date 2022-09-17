Men rob food truck, attack employees: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the men responsible for what they call a violent robbery at a food truck in Berclair.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Taqueria Express #5 on Summer Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday night.

Police say two armed men entered the food truck and “violently attacked” the employees, kicking one of them in the head.

The suspects reportedly stole $120 from the register. Memphis Police say the robbers also took the employees’ wallets and cell phones.

Police say one of the suspects shot at the truck’s video surveillance system before they took off on foot.

Memphis Police say officers later found one of the employee’s cell phone after he was able to track it to the area of Tutwiler and Mendenhall. An officer reportedly found the phone in the middle of the street.

Memphis Police released pictures of the suspects Friday night.

As investigators work to determine the identity of the suspects, Milagro Granico, a longtime customer, is encouraging the community to rally behind this small business as yet another establishment is impacted by crime.

“This is the people who are just mad and frustrated and taken it out on us and it’s just not fair,” Granico said. “Definitely, support your local businesses. They try hard, and they put in all they can here, and it just sucks that it gets taken away from them for nothing.”

\Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

