Washington, DC

WTOP

DC Council votes to ban ‘right turns on red’

The full D.C. Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve legislation aimed at stopping drivers from turning right on red lights in the District. Tuesday’s vote was preliminary, and a final vote is still required. If approved, the bill would take effect in 2025, making “no turn on red”...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland GOP nominee Dan Cox knocks Democratic gubernatorial foe Wes Moore’s book in wake of lower polling, party disunity

Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox called on school officials Monday to remove his opponent Wes Moore’s book from the Baltimore City public school curriculum, parroting a claim over where Moore was born and raised that was addressed by the Democratic nominee’s campaign earlier this year. Moore campaign spokesman Brian Adam Jones, meanwhile, called Cox’s news conference “a desperate ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Essence

Sheila Johnson Purchases Mandarin Oriental in Washington D.C.

The founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. The founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel — making her serious boss woman goals.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'

A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

