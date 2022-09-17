SEATTLE - Bremerton Police are looking for an endangered woman who was last seen on Sept. 19 in Seattle. Police say 31-year-old Sade Hurst is developmentally delayed and has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old. She is bipolar and schizophrenic and does not have her medication with her, police said.

