Seattle, WA

Woman dies from fall off Gas Works Park structure

SEATTLE - A woman died over the weekend after falling off a structure at Gas Works Park in Seattle. Before 2:45 a.m. Saturday, officers and fire crews responded to reports of a person who fell of a structure at the park. The woman was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.
Officials: 4 fires in Seattle's U-District were intentionally set

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after they say at least four fires were intentionally set in the U-District Sunday night. The Seattle Fire Department responded to four fires around 10:15 p.m. Two fires were set near the intersection of 8th Ave. NE and NE 42nd Street. One fire was...
Seattle weather: Summer ends strong with two more warm days

SEATTLE - Sunshine and warm temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday, but smoke from area wildfires will also impact Western Washington. High temps will be back into the upper 70s and low 80s for most locations in the central and south sound. Fraser outflow winds will be strong at times in the usual north sound areas.
Crews battle building fire in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE - Crews worked to get a fire under control at a three-story building in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood on Monday morning. The Seattle Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a commercial structure fire on First Avenue and Cherry Street at about 6:30 a.m. Smoke was seen...
Tacoma leaders postpone decision on homeless ban

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma leaders decided to postpone making any decisions on how they want to address encampments in the city. During the city council meeting Tuesday evening, leaders originally planned to vote on a camping ban. The proposed ban, coming from councilmember John Hines, would prevent any encampments within...
Seattle weather: Highs well above-average for the last day of summer

SEATTLE - Another beautiful summer day across the PNW! We hit 77 today at the airport, which is six degrees above average. Overnight, skies will remain clear with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s for places like Shelton, Olympia, and through the valleys of Chehalis & Centralia. Otherwise, most of us will cool into the low to mid 50s.
Woman injured in South Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A woman was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley. At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Seward Park Ave South and South Othello Street. When police arrived in the area, they found the victim's car at a nearby...
More sunshine with above average highs for the last full day of summer!

SEATTLE - What a beautiful day across Puget Sound. Seattle landed in the upper 70s with warmer temps elsewhere around the region in the low 80s. Another clear overnight is on tap. Perfect conditions for stargazing. Lows will drop close to normal for the city with cooler temps for others like Shelton at 42. Brr!
Tacoma city leaders may ban homeless camps near shelters

There are about 4,300 people who are homeless in Pierce County, according to a recent count. One way that Tacoma City Council member John Hines wants to tackle the issue is by banning encampments within a ten block radius of a temporary shelter run by the city.
Fire rips through Lynnwood strip mall; determined to be arson

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating a fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning as arson. Crews responded to a report of a commercial building fire in the 15800 block of Highway 99 at about 3:15 a.m. Authorities say no one was in the building at the time, and no injuries have been reported.
LYNNWOOD, WA

