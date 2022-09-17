Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Barge arrives to help repair July crash damage at Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal
SEATTLE - The Washington State Ferries has brought in a barge with a crane to start repairs on several offshore structures at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle, including one that was damaged over the summer. In July, the Cathlamet ferry crashed into a structure at the Fauntleroy Ferry...
q13fox.com
Bolt Creek Fire: Highway 2 remains closed as crews reach 90% completion
In the North Cascades, progress continues to be made on the Bolt Creek Fire. The fire, near Skykomish, Washington, is now more than 10,000 acres in size - however, firefighters say their efforts to protect homes and structures are 90% complete.
q13fox.com
9 burglaries reported in Tacoma, WA on Monday morning alone
Tacoma Police are investigating a string of burglaries that appear to be connected. All nine of the incidents happened in the same area on Monday morning.
q13fox.com
Woman dies from fall off Gas Works Park structure
SEATTLE - A woman died over the weekend after falling off a structure at Gas Works Park in Seattle. Before 2:45 a.m. Saturday, officers and fire crews responded to reports of a person who fell of a structure at the park. The woman was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Western Washington conditions: Smoke returns Wednesday, cooler and cloudier Thursday
SEATTLE - Offshore winds continue to push wildfire smoke into the greater Seattle area Wednesday morning. The last day of summer will be warm, with high temperatures back into the upper 70s. This is a look from the Lake Union camera this morning on top of the FOX 13 studios.
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
q13fox.com
Road closures in Snohomish for police shooting
Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid State Route 9 near 180th St SE for police activity. A trooper reportedly shot at an armed suspect.
q13fox.com
Officials: 4 fires in Seattle's U-District were intentionally set
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after they say at least four fires were intentionally set in the U-District Sunday night. The Seattle Fire Department responded to four fires around 10:15 p.m. Two fires were set near the intersection of 8th Ave. NE and NE 42nd Street. One fire was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Bremerton PD looking for missing endangered woman last seen at Seattle Ferry Terminal
SEATTLE - Bremerton Police are looking for an endangered woman who was last seen on Sept. 19 in Seattle. Police say 31-year-old Sade Hurst is developmentally delayed and has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old. She is bipolar and schizophrenic and does not have her medication with her, police said.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Summer ends strong with two more warm days
SEATTLE - Sunshine and warm temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday, but smoke from area wildfires will also impact Western Washington. High temps will be back into the upper 70s and low 80s for most locations in the central and south sound. Fraser outflow winds will be strong at times in the usual north sound areas.
q13fox.com
Crews battle building fire in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE - Crews worked to get a fire under control at a three-story building in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood on Monday morning. The Seattle Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a commercial structure fire on First Avenue and Cherry Street at about 6:30 a.m. Smoke was seen...
q13fox.com
Seattle police investigating shooting outside Harborview
A Seattle Police public relations sergeant said two men were fighting and one ended up shooting the other. The man shot has non-life-threatening injuries and there is no danger to the public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Tacoma leaders postpone decision on homeless ban
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma leaders decided to postpone making any decisions on how they want to address encampments in the city. During the city council meeting Tuesday evening, leaders originally planned to vote on a camping ban. The proposed ban, coming from councilmember John Hines, would prevent any encampments within...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Highs well above-average for the last day of summer
SEATTLE - Another beautiful summer day across the PNW! We hit 77 today at the airport, which is six degrees above average. Overnight, skies will remain clear with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s for places like Shelton, Olympia, and through the valleys of Chehalis & Centralia. Otherwise, most of us will cool into the low to mid 50s.
q13fox.com
Woman injured in South Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A woman was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley. At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Seward Park Ave South and South Othello Street. When police arrived in the area, they found the victim's car at a nearby...
q13fox.com
More sunshine with above average highs for the last full day of summer!
SEATTLE - What a beautiful day across Puget Sound. Seattle landed in the upper 70s with warmer temps elsewhere around the region in the low 80s. Another clear overnight is on tap. Perfect conditions for stargazing. Lows will drop close to normal for the city with cooler temps for others like Shelton at 42. Brr!
q13fox.com
Tacoma city leaders may ban homeless camps near shelters
There are about 4,300 people who are homeless in Pierce County, according to a recent count. One way that Tacoma City Council member John Hines wants to tackle the issue is by banning encampments within a ten block radius of a temporary shelter run by the city.
q13fox.com
International District residents march on City Hall to stop homeless shelter, services hub
SEATTLE - Residents of the Chinatown-International District marched to Seattle City Hall on Tuesday to protest the building of a block-long homeless services complex. The complex consists of a homeless shelter, tiny house village, and drug, alcohol and behavior treatment centers. About 100 people packed the City Council chambers during...
q13fox.com
Fire rips through Lynnwood strip mall; determined to be arson
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating a fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning as arson. Crews responded to a report of a commercial building fire in the 15800 block of Highway 99 at about 3:15 a.m. Authorities say no one was in the building at the time, and no injuries have been reported.
Comments / 0