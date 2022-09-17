Read full article on original website
SEC announces 2023 Auburn football schedule
AUBURN, Ala. – Mark your calendars. The 2023 Auburn football schedule is out. The schedule was released by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday night along with every other team in the league. For Auburn, it features notable home games against Georgia and Alabama along with a trip to California in week two.
Auburn Volleyball’s Jackie Barrett named SEC Setter of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball is off to its best start in program history (11-0) and junior setter Jackie Barrett has been at the forefront of the Tiger's effort this season. Following a dynamic performance in Jacksonville, the Southeastern Conference has named Barrett the Setter of the Week. The...
Soccer hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn soccer (4-1-4) looks to rebound from a tough conference opener with another road SEC match at No. Arkansas (5-2-1) Thursday, Sept. 22. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Mike Watts and Marion Crowder on the call. First kick at Razorback Stadium is set for 6 p.m. CT.
Auburn baseball boasts No. 6 recruiting class
AUBURN, Ala. - Coming off its second trip to the College World Series in the last three seasons, head coach Butch Thompson and Auburn baseball boast the nation's No. 6 recruiting class according to Baseball America. The No. 6 ranking is the fifth highest in program history, trailing only the...
