Dog training program at Oklahoma prison help inmates find purpose

By Catherine James, FOX23 News
 5 days ago
HOMINY, Okla. — At one Oklahoma prison, there’s a second chance happening for both rescue dogs and inmates.

The S.T.A.R. program at the Dick Connor Correctional Center rescues dogs from euthanasia at Oklahoma animal shelters and pairs them with inmates who live with them for 10 weeks, training them on basic commands like sit, stay, lay down and roll over.

S.T.A.R. stands for save, train and rehabilitate. The program started 5 years ago.

DCCC Warden Janet Dowling said the program helps teach compassion and empathy to the inmates and gives the inmates a deeper reason to follow the rules. They have stay on their best behavior to stay in the program.

Several inmates are serving life sentences for murder and said it’s a second chance for them to do something good after causing so much harm before incarceration.

Inmate Richard Harjo was convicted of first-degree murder in 1997. He is now serving a life sentence without parole.

“In the situation I’m in, you know, your options are limited on what you can do to help people and do good things, and this gives me the opportunity to do that,” said Harjo.

In the coming week, the inmates will meet a new group of rescue dog ready to work at their second chance at life.

