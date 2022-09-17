ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
BoxingNews24.com

Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder

By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
MMAmania.com

Mike Perry wants Nate Diaz match, but not sure there’d be ‘full interest’ in bare-knuckle boxing

Mike Perry and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) have thrown their names into the hat of the Nate Diaz sweepstakes. UFC 279 two weekends ago (Sept. 10, 2022) marked the official end of Diaz’s 15-year run with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth round guillotine submission (watch highlights), the Stockton, California native rides off into free agency with some momentum.
