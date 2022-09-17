Read full article on original website
Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle Were Removed From Their Seats During Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3
Tenured UFC color analyst Joe Rogan had the privilege of taking in the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin this past weekend alongside stand-up comedy icon Dave Chappelle. On his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘, the former Fear Factor host talked about his experience sitting up close...
17 yo Raul Rosas Jr. Talks About Beating Up Grown Men, Obtains Special License To Compete In UFC As Minor
Raul Rosas Jr. could become the youngest fighter the UFC has ever signed at 17. “El Nino Problema” said he used to fight grown men twice his age. The teenager has already acquired special license from The Nevada Athletic Commission. It’s not everyday that MMA fans get to see...
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder
By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
Nate Diaz ‘looking to dabble in WWE to make money,’ UFC fans cry ‘sellout’
Nate Diaz is no longer a UFC fighter. The longtime MMA veteran and winner of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Season 5 finished out his Endeavor contract by submitting Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 PPV main event earlier this month at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. So what’s his next...
Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)
Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
UFC 281: Kamaru Usman laments ‘sad’ prospect of Zhang Weili title reign — ‘Rose bested her twice’
Everybody is mad at UFC matchmakers for booking Carla Esparza against Zhang Weili for “Cookie Monster’s” 115-pound title at the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, scheduled for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York. Even the champ. Among the detractors is...
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Song Yadong after TKO loss at UFC Vegas 60?
UFC Vegas 60 went down last Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving several fighters feeling the post-fight blues, including Alen Amedovski, who suffered his fourth straight loss inside the Octagon after getting stopped by Joseph Pyfer. And Chidi Njokuani, who was was knocked...
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
Mike Perry wants Nate Diaz match, but not sure there’d be ‘full interest’ in bare-knuckle boxing
Mike Perry and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) have thrown their names into the hat of the Nate Diaz sweepstakes. UFC 279 two weekends ago (Sept. 10, 2022) marked the official end of Diaz’s 15-year run with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth round guillotine submission (watch highlights), the Stockton, California native rides off into free agency with some momentum.
Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV buys ‘a major disappointment’ after trilogy bombs, fails to break even
Boxing superstars Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin settled their longstanding score in a third (and hopefully final) meeting atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with “Canelo” prevailing by way of unanimous decision. Their super middleweight trilogy...
Surprise! Hollywood hero Tom Hardy crashes jiu-jitsu tourney, captures gold medal
Hollywood actor Tom Hardy is no stranger to combat sports, having played “Tommy Conlon” in the mixed martial arts (MMA) movie Warrior. Hardy recently proved his grappling mettle — by winning a medal — at the UMAC Milton Keynes BJJ Open 2022 last weekend in Buckinghamshire, England.
