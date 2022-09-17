Mariah Carey Steps Out In Gold Platform Heels & A Louis Vuitton Blanket After Ex Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9

mega

Not a care in the world! While Mariah Carey 's ex-husband Nick Cannon left the public shocked with his reveal that he's now a father-of-9 , the singer was living it up in NYC to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her hit album Butterfly .

"Happy BUTTERFLY anniversary! 🦋🦋 I will never forget the day I released this album to the world," she shared via Instagram. "I had never felt more exposed and vulnerable yet free and euphoric at the same time. It was a true EMANCIPATION (no pun intended!) of my spirit, soul and innermost feelings which I poured into every lyric and every note on every song."

"25 years (😳) later and it's still one of the proudest moments of my life and career. I hope you enjoy reliving this journey with me," continued the star . "To celebrate #Butterfly25, I'm releasing new remixes, live performances, acapellas, and a brand new version of "The Roof" with the one and only @brandy!"

To mark the occasion, which fell on Friday, September 16, the singer, 53, released some new merchandise, including a gold vinyl of the tunes, and it just so happens that one day before that, she stepped out in Manhattan wearing a glitzy pair of metallic heels .

The star rocked the gold ankle-strap platform heels alongside a red dress, which she topped off by cloaking herself in a Louis Vuitton blanket. Carey is never one to go without some fancy footwear, admitting just last week that she made a mistake by wearing heels to the amusement park where she a family fun day with her and her ex's 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe .

The Grammy winner's wardrobe staple is just one of the reasons she's a self-professed diva, something she discussed while appearing on Meghan Markle 's "Archetypes" podcast. However, the Duchess of Sussex was taken a back when Carey insisted that the Suits alum has had "diva moments" as well.

She later clarified that she meant the title as a compliment. "Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about 'The Duality of Diva,'" she stated. "Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!"

