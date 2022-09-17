ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Staff at UW plan to hit picket lines

Staff at the University of Washington plan to hit the picket lines at all campus locations. They're asking for solutions to short staffing at medical and education facilities.
‘We’re going to hit back’ | Life-changing raises | Just not here

► From KMTR — Weyerhaeuser strike continues — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. Striking workers say Weyerhaeuser’s record profits over the last five years made the proposed contract grossly unfair, especially since the contract offer they were given contained cuts to pay and benefits.
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
KING 5

Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
