Dundalk, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Bullets fired from vehicle strikes man in west Baltimore Wednesday evening

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was struck by gunfire from a vehicle in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood in west Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 6:45 p.m., officers were sent to a shot spotter alert in the 1300 block of N. Fremont Avenue. When officers arrived, they...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Child struck by vehicle in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. - Authorities say a child was transported to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Anne Arundel County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in the Odenton area. Officials say the child was transported as a...
ODENTON, MD
Dundalk, MD
Dundalk, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police

A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.
ESSEX, MD
WMDT.com

Fire destroys Talbot Co. home

WYE MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wye Mills home early Wednesday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 28796 Dolvin Circle for a reported house fire. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the 1-alarm with Tanker Force fire, which took nearly three hours to control.
WYE MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspicious device investigation creates confusion and traffic snafus in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A bomb scare prompted Baltimore County police to shut down Security Boulevard and evacuate area businesses on Tuesday afternoon.By Tuesday evening, a suspicious device had been diffused and the boulevard had reopened.People described to WJZ the traffic created by the investigation, which yielded a person of interest and scant other details. "Busy, busy, busy area," one gas station attendant said. "Busy. All through the day."Driver said they were confused by the melee."I got turned all around," Evelyn said. "I didn't know which way to go. I didn't know what was going on."Evelyn said no one told her why she...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Man Arrested For Shooting In Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 300 block of Wilmer Place in Edgewater. Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered and detained two subjects in front of the residence. Officers entered the residence...
EDGEWATER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woodlawn High School student in custody after altercation with police caught on camera

WOODLAWN, Md. — A Woodlawn High School senior is in police custody on weapons charges after a chaotic chain of events Monday, parts of which ended up on social media. Baltimore County police responded to a fight at a strip mall across from the school that ended in an altercation between officers and a 17-year-old boy. Police said they were called for a fight that might involve a handgun.
WOODLAWN, MD

