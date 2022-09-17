Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in brush south Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman with "trauma" was found in thick brush underneath a light rail bridge in south Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. The woman was found in an area along Kloman Street near Wenburn Street. Police were not specific about the...
foxbaltimore.com
Bullets fired from vehicle strikes man in west Baltimore Wednesday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was struck by gunfire from a vehicle in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood in west Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 6:45 p.m., officers were sent to a shot spotter alert in the 1300 block of N. Fremont Avenue. When officers arrived, they...
fox5dc.com
Child struck by vehicle in Odenton
ODENTON, Md. - Authorities say a child was transported to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Anne Arundel County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in the Odenton area. Officials say the child was transported as a...
foxbaltimore.com
Carroll man accused of making home-made bomb that could be set off with toy car remote
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — A Carroll County man is accused of making an explosive device that could be detonated remotely, according to court documents. Police said the device was found in Baltimore County Tuesday, sparking the evacuation of an elementary and a middle school in Carney. Police said he...
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Violent Night In Baltimore Ends With Early Morning Murder In Maryland, Police Say
Multiple investigations have been launched following several separate shootings in Baltimore that ended on Tuesday morning with one man dead, police said. The night of mayhem began shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, when officers followed a blood trail nearly a quarter-mile, where they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.
Anne Arundel county police searching for four suspects involved in robbery
The search continues for four people believed to be involved in a robbery at a convenience store in Glen Burnie. A 15-year-old was arrested.
foxbaltimore.com
Children attempt to rob BARCS employee at gunpoint, according to police incident report
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — BARCS was closed on Wednesday after two juveniles, one possibly as young as 11 years old, tried to rob an employee at gunpoint as she was trying to leave work, according to a police report. A post on the BARCS Facebook Page said that all gates...
New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police
A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Adult male died from apparent gunshot wound, homicide detectives investigating
The Baltimore Police Department says an adult male died from an apparent gunshot wound this morning in South Baltimore. Police said they responded to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male. Baltimore City medics pronounced the victim dead at the...
BARCS closed after attempted robbery of an employee
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter will be closed Wednesday after they say some people tried to rob them. All volunteer and foster appointments will be rescheduled.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police find shooting victim after following trail of blood in Park Heights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the head Monday in Northwest Baltimore's Park Heights section, city police said. Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Oakley Avenue after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a trail of blood but...
WMDT.com
Fire destroys Talbot Co. home
WYE MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wye Mills home early Wednesday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 28796 Dolvin Circle for a reported house fire. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the 1-alarm with Tanker Force fire, which took nearly three hours to control.
Suspicious device investigation creates confusion and traffic snafus in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- A bomb scare prompted Baltimore County police to shut down Security Boulevard and evacuate area businesses on Tuesday afternoon.By Tuesday evening, a suspicious device had been diffused and the boulevard had reopened.People described to WJZ the traffic created by the investigation, which yielded a person of interest and scant other details. "Busy, busy, busy area," one gas station attendant said. "Busy. All through the day."Driver said they were confused by the melee."I got turned all around," Evelyn said. "I didn't know which way to go. I didn't know what was going on."Evelyn said no one told her why she...
foxbaltimore.com
Olszewski promises 'thorough review' after videos show county officer punching suspect
WOODLAWN, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Johnny Olszewski is requesting a "thorough review" after a video circulated on social media this week of a Baltimore County police officer repeatedly punching a suspect who is being held to the ground. “The County Executive has seen the video and requested a...
Bay Net
Man Arrested For Shooting In Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 300 block of Wilmer Place in Edgewater. Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered and detained two subjects in front of the residence. Officers entered the residence...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims
Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
foxbaltimore.com
Homeless man killed in hit-and-run crash in Howard County; police searching for driver
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say a homeless man was killed in a crash in Laurel overnight and police are searching for the driver. Police identify the victim as 69-year-old William Earl Shaffer. According to investigators, police were called to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard just...
Nottingham MD
Two suspects arrested in connection with suspicious package found at Carney school
—— CARNEY, MD—Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a suspicious package that was found at Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers arrested one person in connection with the incident. During the evacuation of the school, the Baltimore County Police Department worked...
Wbaltv.com
Woodlawn High School student in custody after altercation with police caught on camera
WOODLAWN, Md. — A Woodlawn High School senior is in police custody on weapons charges after a chaotic chain of events Monday, parts of which ended up on social media. Baltimore County police responded to a fight at a strip mall across from the school that ended in an altercation between officers and a 17-year-old boy. Police said they were called for a fight that might involve a handgun.
