State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey stays put in latest NFHCA rankings

Penn State will keep its No. 6 national ranking this week after its win over Michigan. Fellow Big Ten contender Northwestern stands in the top spot with an 8-0 record. The Nittany Lions will face Northwestern on Sept. 30. Maryland is also ranked above the blue and white at No....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer battles to a draw with No. 9 Maryland

The difficult early season schedule did not get any easier Tuesday night for Penn State. The Nittany Lions traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on conference opponent No. 9 Maryland in a thrilling match that ended in a 3-3 draw. The Terrapins came out firing behind their fired up...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State students react to potential alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium, preparing to enhance ‘their social lives with a little liquid courage’

With alcohol potentially entering the stands of Beaver Stadium this weekend, some students have expressed excitement regarding the announcement. On Sept. 12, the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics presented a proposal to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium. David Babaian said he thinks alcohol sales “may attract a lot more casual fans.”...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football to kickoff at 3:30 against Northwestern

Penn State’s kickoff time for its Oct. 1 clash against Northwestern was announced on Monday. The No. 14 Nittany Lions’ Week 5 clash against the Wildcats is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, as found on the Big Ten football composite schedule. While Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State jumps to No. 9 in AVCA poll following a dominant week

After not dropping a set all weekend and going 3-0 at Rec Hall, Penn State rose two spots in the AVCA poll. The 11-0 Nittany Lions propelled themselves to No. 9 in the rankings ahead of Big Ten Conference play which begins this weekend. Penn State was perfect against Howard,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State men's lacrosse announces trio of captains for 2023 season

The Penn State men's lacrosse captains were announced on Monday evening. Grant Haus, Jack Traynor and Brett Funk were the players selected to represent the team. Haus enters his third season with Penn State holding two Big Ten academic awards. The Palmyra, Pennsylvania, native and midfielder bottled five goals and an assist last season, on top of shoveling 22 ground balls for the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

