ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State women's volleyball makes quick work of Howard, secures sweep to move to 9-0 on season

By Milena Velez Melendez
Digital Collegian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Howard, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Howard, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Trammell
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer battles to a draw with No. 9 Maryland

The difficult early season schedule did not get any easier Tuesday night for Penn State. The Nittany Lions traveled to College Park, Maryland to take on conference opponent No. 9 Maryland in a thrilling match that ended in a 3-3 draw. The Terrapins came out firing behind their fired up...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Bison#The Nittany Lions
Digital Collegian

Penn State students react to potential alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium, preparing to enhance ‘their social lives with a little liquid courage’

With alcohol potentially entering the stands of Beaver Stadium this weekend, some students have expressed excitement regarding the announcement. On Sept. 12, the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics presented a proposal to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium. David Babaian said he thinks alcohol sales “may attract a lot more casual fans.”...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football to kickoff at 3:30 against Northwestern

Penn State’s kickoff time for its Oct. 1 clash against Northwestern was announced on Monday. The No. 14 Nittany Lions’ Week 5 clash against the Wildcats is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, as found on the Big Ten football composite schedule. While Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Collegian

The 5 commandments of Penn State football: student section edition

It was the first home game of the 2022 football season, and as I squeezed my way through sweaty and intoxicated bodies to find a reasonable seat in the student section, my excitement for Penn State football only grew. However, this excitement quickly turned to annoyance, and then disgust, when...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy