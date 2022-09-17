Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Almine Rech Announces Gallery in New York's Tribeca Neighborhood
Almine Rech is set to open a second New York gallery in the Tribeca district. The new location joins the gallery’s Upper East Side space, along with global outposts in Paris, London, Brussels and Shanghai. Housed at a 10,000-square-foot building designed by architect Shigeru Ban, the forthcoming gallery will...
hypebeast.com
TIER Goes Back to School for Its Spring/Summer 2023 Show
Coming off of a successful run for its 2021 “TIER Island” drop, New York-based brand TIER has returned to its roots with a scholastic vision and approach for the 2023 season. Presenting a community-based, “University”-themed collection at Brooklyn’s Long Island University campus, TIER has gone back to school...
hypebeast.com
Concepts Is Releasing the New Balance 9060 "Workwear" and "Indigo" Early
Concepts and New Balance are Boston-based bastions of sneaker culture, and they boast a long and fruitful partnership that reaches all the way back to 2009’s “Freedom Trail” collection Since then, the two have cranked out everything from the 999 “Kennedy” to the 997 “Rose” and the recent 992 “Low-Hanging Fruit.” Besides all the collaborative efforts, New Balance has often blessed Concepts with the chance to release in-line colorways early and now the two have partnered up for a pre-drop of the 9060 in “Workwear” and “Indigo.”
Comments / 0