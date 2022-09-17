ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Smith Street reopened after gas leak

UPDATE: 4:05 p.m. — Smith Street near Steubenvilles has reopened in Peoria Tuesday. According to firefighters on the scene, there was a gas leak in a house, which has now been vented. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department closed part of Smith Street near Steubenvilles Street in...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Update: Man shot near Taft Homes dies

PEORIA, Ill. – A former Peoria man is the victim of the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Christopher Tillman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, affirmed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and likely died instantly. Tillman was found on...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No suspects located in Peoria armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects. Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tree limbs down in Peoria from Sunday night storms

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning crews cleared tree limbs around Peoria after Sunday night’s round of severe storms in Central Illinois. “They’ve been working kind of continuously throughout the morning, late last night clearing up,” said Peoria Department of Public Works Communications Specialist Nick McMillion.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police looking for missing endangered man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was last seen Tuesday near Glen Oak Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard. He was seen getting into a white minivan with no license plate at approximately 1:30 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-74 in Tazewell County. It happened at mile marker 107 between Morton and Goodfield at just before 4 o’clock. Three individuals were transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No lanes were blocked,...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man identified in deadly Tuesday night shooting

UPDATE (3:24 p.m.) — The victim of Tuesday night’s shooting in Peoria has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher Tillman of Mableton, Georgia. A press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood states that Tillman was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds that likely caused him to die instantly.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin business target of vandalism

PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin business described as a “metaphysical shop” says it was the target of vandalism. Megan Matthews co-owns “Eye of Newt” — selling spiritual items, and is a gathering place for people needing spiritual guidance. She recently found a oily residue...
PEKIN, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 cleans up debris left from storms

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal. Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day. School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim identified in Sunday morning crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash Monday. According to a press release, 20-year-old Randy G. Rhodes, Jr, of Chillicothe, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Rhode’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled over multiple times near Krause...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
Central Illinois Proud

Retailers express concern about possible Christmas tree price hike

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In Mackinaw, store owner Brett Zehr was concerned he may need to get out of the Christmas tree business. His IGA store sells Christmas trees during the holiday season. “I’ve looked into it greatly. Christmas tree farms are declining. There’s less and less farms,...
MACKINAW, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tornado confirmed in Le Roy Sunday night

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln was able to confirm that damage on the south side of Le Roy was caused by an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph. You can see the details of their report below. Rating: EF-0 Estimated Peak...
LE ROY, IL
1470 WMBD

Contents of church time capsule unveiled Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland says...
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant

And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare

With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
MONMOUTH, IL

