Read full article on original website
Related
KIII TV3
Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
KIII TV3
30 Texas House representatives ask DSHS to release maternal mortality report
TEXAS, USA — Thirty Texas House Democrats are calling on the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to release a report on pregnancy-related deaths and other maternal health data. A letter was sent to the DSHS by Rep. Shawn Thierry (D-Houston) with support from 29 other representatives. Texas Democratic...
KIII TV3
How the Texas GOP tried to get Libertarian candidates removed from your November ballot
DALLAS — After several Republicans tried to kick several Libertarians off the November ballot, there is no hiding the bad blood between the two parties. The chair of the Libertarian Party of Texas claims Republicans started targeting them once their brand started growing and more voters began recognizing the party.
KIII TV3
$3.3M federal grant awarded to Texas DPS to help reduce rape kit backlog
AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has helped the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) secure a $3.3 million grant to reduce the state's DNA rape kit backlog. The funding for this grant comes from the Department of Justice as part of the Capacity Enhancement for Backlog...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIII TV3
TROPICAL UPDATE: Major Hurricane Fiona & Tropical Storm Gaston are not a threat to TX. INVEST 98L, needs to be watched closely.
The tropical system to watch in Texas is INVEST 98L in the Atlantic, moving toward the Caribbean. It's possible that system develops & moves into the Gulf next week.
Comments / 0