ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Agency withdraws local dive school accreditation

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myYCK_0hyu1n9500

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A key accrediting agency has withdrawn from CDA Technical Institute, this time it’s the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training.

“I know of no school that has that type of accreditation that would be in a good place if they lost it,” said Phil Newsum, executive director of the Association of Diving Contractors International.

In a letter to the CDA campus director, ACCET supported its decision by saying CDA repeatedly failed to comply with its standards, specifically that CDA didn’t notify them about student diver deaths and failed to demonstrate stability, which requires responsible financial management. It mentions a bank that discontinued private loans and the VA’s withdrawal.

Newsum is the executive director of the Association of Diving Contractors International, which also cut ties with CDA.

“To lose that accreditation means you’d be severely limited in ability to access government funds on behalf of students to be able to pay for the tuition,” he said.

This is at least the fourth organization to cut ties with the school, the campus director for CDA told Action News Jax in an email the school appealed the ruling, adding “CDA’s owner has and will continue to add additional capital into the organization as needed until additional funding sources can be secured to assist students with paying for the cost of the education.”

When asked about not notifying ACCET of two student deaths, we were told, “The 2 student fatalities were tragic and devastating, however, the events did not impair the institution’s ability to continuously operate or fulfill its obligation to our students.” ACCET requires schools it accredits to notify them of what they describe as “catastrophic events” that hinder operations within 10 days of it happening.

Action News Jax also reached out to the Florida Department of Education and asked what comes next for CDA. The department acknowledged our email, but we are still waiting for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

Related
Action News Jax

Organization encourages LGBTQ+ community to vote

Downtown Jacksonville, Fla. — A local organization is working to get more people in the LGBTQ+ community registered to vote. The nonprofit, Transgender Awareness Project, is hosting a “Trans-form the vote” day party. It is happening Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Jesse Ball Dupont...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville University and Baptist Health: Earn a nursing degree in 12 months

Hospitals in Northeast Florida are not immune from the challenges created by the nationwide shortage of licensed nurses, so Baptist Health and Jacksonville University created a program to increase the health care professional pool. A study published in February by McKinsey & Company indicates that the coronavirus pandemic has altered...
ARMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Diving#K12#Cda Technical Institute#Accet
fernandinaobserver.com

Take Note of a Very Important Referendum on the November Ballot

Nassau County has a reputation for disliking bond issues, but it also has a reputation, going way back, for protecting natural resources. Consider the story of Kate Bailey, who looked out her window at 8th and Ash back in the early 1890s and saw a road crew preparing to cut down a live oak that the crew thought might get in the way of fire trucks. She stormed out to her front porch with a shotgun and told them they’d better not touch that tree. Then she sat down with the shotgun in her lap. There was a standoff, but by and by the road crew gave up and went away. We have that from one of her direct descendants.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
beckersasc.com

Endoscopy centers in the news: 5 updates

Here are five stories about endoscopy centers Becker's has reported on since Aug. 18:. 1. United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused practice management company, is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers. 2. Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates, which includes an endoscopy center on its...
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

12 Who Care: Sulzbacher's Executive Chef, Calvin Matthew feeds thousands of Jacksonville's homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher’s Executive Chef, Calvin Matthew grew up in the Virgin Islands. Living in a household of eight people he learned early on how to stretch a meal. Matthew now serves hundreds of thousands of Jacksonville's homeless population annually. Amid the pandemic, food scarcity, inflation and a loss of volunteers couldn’t stop him and his staff from as he puts it “serving souls.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
112K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy