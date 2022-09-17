Valley non-profits impacted by soaring prices

Sticker shock caused by soaring prices of just about everything from goods to services are hitting Valley non-profits hard.

That includes Fresno County's pet food pantry, Halo Cafe

The nonprofit helps families that have fallen on hard times feed their pets.

President and founder Jennifer Quinn-Yovino says the dollar just isn't going as far as it once did.

She added, "It's really hard right now, for everyone in the rescue world. Whether that is shelters, rescues, pet retention programs like us, fundraising is down and the need is up.

In addition to monetary and food donations, drop boxes for clean pet beds, blankets and other items can be found at various locations, including Central California's largest no-kill shelter, Valley Animal Center . They are also in dire need of donations.

Animal Care Adoption Supervisor, Ruben Cantu, says they've seen a dramatic drop in donations and adoptions but have seen a steep increase of animal surrenders.

He says, "We have a lot of space but not a lot of ability to help like we'd like to. Some vaccines and different items that we need for PPE or to make sure we're in a safe environment is now doubling in cost. Keeping the lights on, maintaining our water bill, things as simple as that. It's been extremely hard for us."

Valley Animal Center services go beyond shelter and adoptions. On average, they rescue around 1,000 animals per year.

They offer a dog park if your furry friend needs an outlet and a low-cost veterinary clinic.

Cantu said, "We're a resource for the commuity to make sure their pets are living long, healthy lives and maybe finding a new pet somewhere along those lines and knowing youll be fully supported."

Valley Animal Center is postponing its largest concert-fundraiser of the year because of low ticket sales.

"Bark in the Park" was scheduled for September 24.