Spokane police investigating man for scamming at least two people in cryptocurrency scheme
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have interviewed not one, but two people who say they were tricked into giving a man tens of thousands of dollars, believing he was a cryptocurrency investor. The first victim, an Uber driver, told police a passenger he picked up claimed to work for...
Colfax PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Subjects From Theft Investigation At Rosauers
The Colfax Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two people from a theft investigation at Rosauers. The shoplifting occurred on Tuesday at the grocery store in Colfax. Anyone with information about the pair is asked to contact the CPD at 509-397-4615.
Spokane Police: Man who got crushed by car could've been trying to steal catalytic converter
SPOKANE, Wash. - Updated information from the Spokane Police Department about an incident in East Central Spokane Monday night makes them believe the person who died could've been trying to steal a catalytic converter. SPD said the converter was cut and a saw was recovered. The person died after it...
‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
Family of man shot and killed by Spokane police officer seeking damages in civil trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — The civil trial between the city of Spokane and the family of a man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in 2019 is set to begin on Thursday. 35-year-old David Novak was shot by Spokane Police Officer Brandon Rankin on Jan. 7, 2019, after he reportedly threatened to shoot and kill a group of men following a verbal confrontation.
Suspect in series of drive by shootings that left a young woman paralyzed makes first court appearance
SPOKANE, Wash — One of the men allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings earlier this year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton was allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings that happened earlier this year in May. Seeton and two other suspects are accused of conducting several drive-by shootings. He was arrested in connection with the shootings on Sept. 7, 2022.
SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Spokane police searching for missing Indigenous man
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Missing Person Alerts has sent out an alert to look for a missing Indigenous man. 41-year-old Eugene "Layton" Klatush is a Native male. He is 5' 10", and 190 pounds. Klatush has dark brown eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and a black baseball cap.
Washington Woman Charged With Nearly Killing 1-Year-Old After She Became Frustrated With His Crying, Court Documents Say
A 24-year-old woman is accused of shaking, squeezing and restricting the airway of a 1-year-old, leading to the near death of the child. Samara F. Bearley was charged with first-degree assault of a child and first-degree criminal mistreatment. Bearley initially told police conflicting stories about what happened to the child...
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at his apartment on Arnold Drive in Moses Lake.
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
'We refuse to participate in games' | Jewels Helping Hands will not remove cooling tent from I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. However, JHH told KREM 2 they have no plans to remove the tent. The city's fire marshal is demanding...
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
Masked person attempts to steal ATM in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A masked person attempted to steal an ATM from STCU’s North Branch Friday morning. The bank released security photos of an individual who attempted to steal and damaged one of its ATMs. The person was wearing a mask of an old man, a black American Eagle hoodie, and black pants.
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division
SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators determined...
Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
Spokane Neighborhood, Housing and Human services director resigns, cites frustration 'with how he was treated'
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services (NHHS) John Hall announced his resignation Wednesday, city of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington confirmed to KREM 2. His resignation comes approximately three months after he was appointed to the position by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. Hall let the...
Kootenai County Fire quickly puts out two-story house fire in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County Fire & Rescue quickly extinguished a two-story house fire in Post Falls Monday evening. Fire and EMS crews arrived on scene a little before 7 p.m. and saw fire and smoke from the roof of a two-story family home. The fire was isolated...
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho
ATHOL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in north Idaho. Police said the man was hit by the train at 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing, about five miles north of Athol. The 26-year-old man from Athol was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man’s family has been notified.
