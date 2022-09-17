ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane County, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane County, WA
Suspect in series of drive by shootings that left a young woman paralyzed makes first court appearance

SPOKANE, Wash — One of the men allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings earlier this year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton was allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings that happened earlier this year in May. Seeton and two other suspects are accused of conducting several drive-by shootings. He was arrested in connection with the shootings on Sept. 7, 2022.
SPOKANE, WA
SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Spokane police searching for missing Indigenous man

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Missing Person Alerts has sent out an alert to look for a missing Indigenous man. 41-year-old Eugene "Layton" Klatush is a Native male. He is 5' 10", and 190 pounds. Klatush has dark brown eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and a black baseball cap.
SPOKANE, WA
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at his apartment on Arnold Drive in Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
SPOKANE, WA
Masked person attempts to steal ATM in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A masked person attempted to steal an ATM from STCU’s North Branch Friday morning. The bank released security photos of an individual who attempted to steal and damaged one of its ATMs. The person was wearing a mask of an old man, a black American Eagle hoodie, and black pants.
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division

SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators determined...
SPOKANE, WA
Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
HAYDEN, ID
Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in north Idaho

ATHOL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in north Idaho. Police said the man was hit by the train at 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing, about five miles north of Athol. The 26-year-old man from Athol was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man’s family has been notified.
ATHOL, ID
