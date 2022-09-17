Read full article on original website
KCBD
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
KCBD
After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
Approximately $40,000 Will Buy You a Burnt Out, Boarded Up, Piece of Junk House in Lubbock
The housing market in Lubbock is getting pretty out of control. I like to check out Zillow every once in a while just to see if there are any amazing deals. I came across a house listed for $39,500 that really confused me. Apparently in Lubbock, you can sell a turd without even trying to paint it gold. This house is just that.
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again
Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
everythinglubbock.com
Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Residents question proposed Tech student complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A proposed student housing and parking garage is expected to be built on the south side of 19th Street between Akron and Boston. The city zoning board will consider the proposal to tear down the Godbold Center. Lubbock Garden and Arts Center fire.
KCBD
Cold front brings slight break from 90-degree temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another sunny and very warm day for the South Plains. Afternoon temps ranged from the upper 80s in Muleshoe to around 90 degrees in Lubbock. However, it was in the mid-90s in Childress south to Snyder while temperatures were in the low 90s in the Plains to Seminole region.
18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
2,000 Glowing Pumpkins Is Worth Taking a Road Trip to In Texas
There is a pumpkin patch trail that is out of this world in Texas. We all know how packed it gets at La Union Corn Maze especially when it comes to picking out a pumpkin to take home and carve. But if you love the spooky time of the year...
My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride
No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday afternoon. The officials reported that at around 2:45 p.m. two red [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock County phone lines down
LUBBOCK, Texas — Update: Officials said the issues with phone lines have been resolved. Lubbock County was experiencing issues with inbound and outbound called to its phones. The county said the issue does not affect 911 or non-emergency lines (806-767-1441 and 806-766-0417), and it is working to correct the...
1998 Lubbock killing leads to court appearance Tuesday in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Gabriel Lopez, 41, took a plea deal on Tuesday, for the 1998 death of Jessie Ordonez who was 26. He was sentenced to 7 years in state prison for manslaughter but with more than three years of credit for time he already served in jail. Gabriel Lopez and his brother Lee Lopez, […]
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy
The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
fox34.com
Roosevelt teen treated for rare cancer at UMC Children’s Hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One year after a cancer diagnosis that only a handful of people get, 13-year-old Emma Gast is making less frequent visits to UMC Children’s Hospital, where she found care for the rare disease. “It was usually when I was running. I would feel a really...
Lubbock May Lose Comedy Original Gary Dorsey
Update: We have received word that Gary Dorsey is a fighter and is still hanging on. We do not wish to disturb the family for details, we only wish them peace and love and maybe one more smile with Gary. We share both the family's hope and sorrow at this time.
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
