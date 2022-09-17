Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
KSLTV
South Fork fire 50% contained
SALT LAKE CITY — Fire managers said the South Fork Fire burning in Provo Canyon south of Vivian Park was 50% contained Tuesday. It has burned about 23 acres of brush and grass since it was first reported Monday, but lightning was suspected of starting the fire a few days earlier.
KSLTV
Woman hospitalized after entering crosswalk in front of oncoming train
MURRAY, Utah — A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after she walked into a crosswalk in front of a north bound TRAX train entering the station Wednesday afternoon. Carl Arky, a spokesperson for UTA, said the incident occurred at 2:50 p.m. at the Murray Station. The woman,...
KSLTV
One extricated, transported to hospital after South Ogden crash
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — One person was extricated and then transported to a local hospital Monday following a two-car crash in South Ogden. The incident happened at 4440 Washington Boulevard at approximately 4 p.m. South Ogden City officials said an extrication was performed at the scene and one patient...
KSLTV
Deputies warning Utahns after catching man going 60 mph over speed limit
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Utah County authorities say a 43-year-old man was stopped in Eagle Mountain Tuesday for going 60 mph over the speed limit. The incident occurred at 4:38 a.m. on state Route 73 and Sunset Drive, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. In the agency’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Utah man arrested after allegedly hitting school bus driver, threatening to kill passengers
SUNSET, Utah — A 57-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he hit a school bus driver and then threatened to kill him and the rest of the passengers on board. Barry Gene Bambrough was arrested and booked into jail on charges of:. assault on a peace officer...
KSLTV
Fire damages 10 cars in UVU parking lot
OREM, Utah — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. “When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved...
KSLTV
Police: Teen charged with stabbing Taylorsville couple did not know victims
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said they determined the incident was a random act of violence. At approximately 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a home...
KSLTV
8 vehicles damaged after 3 catch fire on UVU property
OREM, Utah — A total of eight cars were damaged over the weekend after three of them caught fire in Orem. The incident happened at 4:53 a.m. on Utah Valley University property, according to Chief Shaun Hirst with the Orem Fire Department. Hirst said three vehicles were on fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
KSLTV
Utah company examines mass grave to identify remains of Tulsa Race Massacre
MILLCREEK, Utah — A team of Utah experts with unique expertise has started to examine a grave site for hundreds of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Sorting out the remains will not be easy for the team at Intermountain Forensics in Millcreek but recent advances in technology have made their work possible.
KSLTV
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A scary and crazy situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 West 3100 South in West Valley City early Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said...
KSLTV
Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
KSLTV
A Utah train to Idaho? Salt Lake, Boise leaders are working to restore old service
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City and Boise leaders are currently working on a plan to restore a large portion of an old passenger rail line, providing new service from Salt Lake City to an area just northwest of Boise in the near future. The two cities submitted...
KSLTV
BREAKING: Layton High School student stabbed, juvenile in custody
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton high school student was stabbed Tuesday afternoon, and the school was placed on “lockout” after the suspect fled. It was a normal day for most students like Jacob Thomas, a junior at Layton High School, until rumors of a fight started to spread.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Surgeon no-shows for pre-paid procedure
HERRIMAN, Utah — Katie Jolles beat breast cancer two decades ago, but doctors have found another lump. It turned out to be benign, but her doctor still recommended a breast reduction to prevent further issues. Because the new lump is not cancer, insurance won’t pay. Jolles made her own...
KSLTV
SLC man arrested for two ‘random’ stabbing attacks
SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old homeless man is facing felony charges for two stabbings in Salt Lake City Saturday evening. The man was identified as 31-year-old Mario Fresques. According to Salt lake City Police Department, the first investigation started at 8:16 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, when they...
KSLTV
Church announces sites for two US temples
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location for two U.S. temples, as well as a groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple. Heber Valley Utah Temple. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple will be held Saturday, Oct....
KSLTV
Hiker with flip-flops grateful to be alive after fall at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO, Utah — A man who fell more than 30 feet while climbing Bridal Veil Falls with flip-flops is recovering from a broken back and said he is grateful to be alive during an exclusive interview with KSL TV. Justin Hill hiked up Bridal Veil Falls for the first...
KSLTV
Man who made Valter’s Osteria one of Utah’s best restaurants dead at 76
SALT LAKE CITY — State leaders and the community reacted Wednesday to the passing of beloved Utah restauranteur, Valter Nassi. He owned Valter’s Osteria, considered one of the best restaurants in Utah. “It is with hearts filled with gratitude and love that we mark the passing of our...
Comments / 0