West Jordan, UT

KSLTV

South Fork fire 50% contained

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire managers said the South Fork Fire burning in Provo Canyon south of Vivian Park was 50% contained Tuesday. It has burned about 23 acres of brush and grass since it was first reported Monday, but lightning was suspected of starting the fire a few days earlier.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

One extricated, transported to hospital after South Ogden crash

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — One person was extricated and then transported to a local hospital Monday following a two-car crash in South Ogden. The incident happened at 4440 Washington Boulevard at approximately 4 p.m. South Ogden City officials said an extrication was performed at the scene and one patient...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Fire damages 10 cars in UVU parking lot

OREM, Utah — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. “When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

8 vehicles damaged after 3 catch fire on UVU property

OREM, Utah — A total of eight cars were damaged over the weekend after three of them caught fire in Orem. The incident happened at 4:53 a.m. on Utah Valley University property, according to Chief Shaun Hirst with the Orem Fire Department. Hirst said three vehicles were on fire...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah company examines mass grave to identify remains of Tulsa Race Massacre

MILLCREEK, Utah — A team of Utah experts with unique expertise has started to examine a grave site for hundreds of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Sorting out the remains will not be easy for the team at Intermountain Forensics in Millcreek but recent advances in technology have made their work possible.
TULSA, OK
KSLTV

Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

BREAKING: Layton High School student stabbed, juvenile in custody

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton high school student was stabbed Tuesday afternoon, and the school was placed on “lockout” after the suspect fled. It was a normal day for most students like Jacob Thomas, a junior at Layton High School, until rumors of a fight started to spread.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Surgeon no-shows for pre-paid procedure

HERRIMAN, Utah — Katie Jolles beat breast cancer two decades ago, but doctors have found another lump. It turned out to be benign, but her doctor still recommended a breast reduction to prevent further issues. Because the new lump is not cancer, insurance won’t pay. Jolles made her own...
HERRIMAN, UT
KSLTV

SLC man arrested for two ‘random’ stabbing attacks

SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old homeless man is facing felony charges for two stabbings in Salt Lake City Saturday evening. The man was identified as 31-year-old Mario Fresques. According to Salt lake City Police Department, the first investigation started at 8:16 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, when they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Church announces sites for two US temples

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location for two U.S. temples, as well as a groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple. Heber Valley Utah Temple. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple will be held Saturday, Oct....
HEBER CITY, UT

