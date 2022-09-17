ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

Great Bend Post

Wanted Kansas woman captured transporting drugs

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a wanted Kansas woman after a traffic stop. Just after 10:30p.m. Sept. 17, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy found open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana and...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in custody after she attempted to outrun deputies in Shawnee Co. but ended up wrecking a stolen SUV into the Shunganunga Creek. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for an overnight wreck that left an SUV mangled in the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd and SE Rice Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after an early morning shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman

The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
WIBW

Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. woman arrested after attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is behind bars in Shawnee Co. after she attempted to steal a truck with a trailer full of horses attached as the owner was unloading them. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brianna M. Nowak, 35, has been arrested and booked into jail for multiple counts of theft after an incident late Saturday night, Sept. 17, in the 8100 block of SE California Ave.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KSNT News

Riley Co. man arrested, charged with 3 counts of rape

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 55-year-old man from Ogden has been arrested on rape and sexual battery charges for two separate incidents. Charles McMullen, 55, was arrested on Sept. 16 around 8 p.m., according to Riley County Police Department. McMullen is charged with two counts of rape in connection to a September 2, 2022, incident […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
kq2.com

Dustin Beechner dies after self-harm event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who was in custody for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month, died Monday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release saying his body has been transported for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. On Thursday, September 15, the sheriff's...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

