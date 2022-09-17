ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

'It was just one big bang' | Earthquake rattles Oxford County community

GREENWOOD, Maine — People in Oxford County reported feeling an earthquake in the late evening hours of Sept. 15, but many didn’t know what it was at first. As of Tuesday morning, 70 people had responded to a US Geological Survey request to report they felt the tremor in and around Greenwood the previous Thursday. Some shared on Facebook that they thought they felt or heard an explosion, not a long rumble.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
newscentermaine.com

Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
PORTLAND, ME
nbcboston.com

Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine

A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Victim of Saco crash identified by police

SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
SACO, ME
weatherboy.com

Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine

Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to fatal crash in Saco

SACO, Maine — Police responded to a fatal crash in Saco on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. A news release from the Saco Police Department stated authorities were called at 4:55 p.m. to the area of 100 Main St. in response to a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, officers found...
SACO, ME
FUN 107

Escape the Stress in This Unplugged Outdoors Paradise in This Quaint Maine Town

If life has been a giant ball of stress and you're looking for an affordable escape, then I have the perfect bucket list destination for you. After spending five days in Maine, I successfully recharged my internal battery and was able to shed the stress. Just 276 miles North of the SouthCoast is a quaint little town called Rangeley where life moves a little slower and the air is much easier to breathe.
RANGELEY, ME
Z107.3

Androscoggin Mill in Maine To Close; 230 Employees Affected

The owner of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay announced Tuesday that the mill would close in 2023. According to Businesswire.com, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), has announced the mill located in Jay, will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill has endured significant business and financial challenges that were compounded by the April 2020 rupture of one of its pulp digesters and catastrophic damage impacting the continued operability of the entire pulp mill. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure."
JAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Westbrook medical campus breaks ground at Rock Row

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Waterstone Properties Group broke ground into the next phase for a research and medical campus at Rock Row in Westbrook. This will mean that the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row will be dismantled and construction for the 200,000-square-foot campus will begin. The medical campus...
WESTBROOK, ME
foxbangor.com

Trial traffic pattern change for Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN– The Town of Skowhegan and the Maine Department of Transportation has implemented, for a trial basis, a new traffic pattern in the downtown area. Beginning today, September 21st, trucks with 4 or more axles traveling north on Route 201 will be directed to use Route 150 and High Street. Passenger vehicles and trucks with 3 axles or fewer may continue to access Route 201 northbound using Commercial Street.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
MAINE STATE
