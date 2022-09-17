Read full article on original website
MyPillow CEO's request to dismiss voting machine company's lawsuit denied
A judge on Monday denied MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's request to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Smartmatic over false claims about its voting systems. Driving the news: Smartmatic, a company that provided election technology and services to Los Angeles County during the 2020 election, alleges that Lindell and MyPillow publicly promoted "the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen," per the court order.
Trump opposes immediately sharing declassification details in Mar-a-Lago case
Former President Trump's legal team on Monday night opposed a request by the special master reviewing the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago to make disclosures about the declassification of documents found at his Florida residence. Driving the news: Attorneys for Trump in a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie cited a draft...
Trump asks appeals court to reject DOJ request to keep reviewing classified Mar-a-Lago docs
Former President Trump on Tuesday filed a response to the Department of Justice's attempt to block parts of a federal judge's ruling that paused its review of documents marked as classified that were seized at Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: In the 40-page filing, Trump's legal team argued that the Department...
Special master presses Trump team for evidence that he declassified records
Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master hired to review the documents seized by the FBI at former President Trump's Florida residence, on Tuesday pressed the former president's legal team for evidence that he had declassified highly sensitive records, Reuters reports. Driving the news: “You can’t have your cake and eat...
Trump's special master jam
The special master tapped to review the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago appeared deeply skeptical of the arguments put forth by former President Trump's legal team in an opening hearing Tuesday. Why it matters: What initially looked like a legal victory for Trump — the appointment of a special...
Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden’s legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...
Federal judge rejects Denver's challenge to $14M verdict in George Floyd protest case
A federal judge rejected the city of Denver's appeal of a $14 million landmark verdict in favor of protesters who were injured in 2020 by police officers during the George Floyd protests. Driving the news: In a 24-page order issued Monday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson, dismissed the...
Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump says he can declassify top secret government documents just “by thinking about it”.In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the former president repeated his claim that dozens of secret and confidential papers seized at this Mar-a-Lago home had been declassified.Asked about the process needed to do that, Mr Trump said: “You know, there’s different people say different things.Trump says you can declassify documents by just thinking about it pic.twitter.com/cFbQ1zclnq— Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2022“There doesn’t have to be (a process), as I understand it. If you’re the president of the United States, you can declasify...
Arizona Republican-turned-independent hopes to oust conservative stalwart
An East Valley attorney who officially left the GOP last year after decades of estrangement is hoping he's found the key to unseating Republican Congressman Andy Biggs: challenging him as an independent. Driving the news: Clint Smith describes himself as a lifelong conservative who had been drifting away from the...
Key takeaways from New York AG’s lawsuit against Trump
New York Attorney General Letitia James' new civil lawsuit against Donald Trump lodges numerous accusations of fraud against him, three of his adult children and his business. The big picture: James alleged the former president "falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars." The AG is seeking to permanently bar Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump — all named in the suit — from serving as an officer or director of a business registered in New York state. She is also seeking a $250 million judgment.
‘I didn’t want to settle’: Trump says he balked at paying even ‘small amount’ to settle New York tax fraud probe
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday said he rejected an offer to settle the three-year investigation into whether his eponymous real estate company committed massive amounts of tax fraud because paying “even a small amount” would be akin to admitting guilt.“I met with them. I actually thought they wanted to settle but I didn't want to settle because how can you even if I paid a very small amount, you sort of admitting guilt,” said Mr Trump during a Wednesday evening interview on Fox News’ Hannity.The twice-impeached ex-president appeared to cast the blame for what New York State Attorney...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file class action lawsuit against DeSantis
The undocumented migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard last week filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials. Driving the news: The migrants allege in the complaint that they were given misleading information promising cash assistance, employment services and housing assistance, which they called "bold-faced lies."
U.S. antitrust regulators take another big loss
President Biden's Q: Who's afraid of Joe Biden's antitrust enforcers?. A: Fewer people than last month. Driving the news: A federal judge yesterday ruled that UnitedHealth can proceed with its $13 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, denying a U.S. Justice Department effort to block the deal. UnitedHealth first agreed to...
Scoop: Massachusetts lawmakers call for DOJ probe into Martha’s Vineyard flights
Two state legislators who responded to the sudden arrival of nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants on Martha’s Vineyard are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the asylum seekers' relocation from Texas.Driving the news: The letter filed Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland states that the migrants were encouraged to board a pair of flights under false pretenses without knowing they'd end up on the island, mirroring news reports and accounts from attorneys.“We believe these and other reported actions intended to mislead these asylum seekers, violate their rights and derail ongoing immigration proceedings,” write state Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep....
Two U.S. veterans released by Russian-backed forces in prisoner swap
Two U.S. veterans were among over 200 prisoners of war transferred through an exchange between Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, Secretary of State Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. Why it matters: The Kremlin previously said in June it would not rule out the death penalty for...
Scoop: Some Israeli officials worry war hurt Israel's image in Ukraine
The Israeli Foreign Ministry wants to conduct a public opinion poll in Ukraine in order to assess whether Israel’s image in the country has been damaged in the months since Russia launched its invasion, Israeli officials say. Why it matters: Some Israeli Foreign Ministry officials are very concerned about...
Ginni Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 select committee
Conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to sit down for a voluntary interview with the House Jan. 6 select committee, her lawyer confirmed to Axios on Wednesday. Why it matters: Texts obtained by the Washington Post and CBS News show that she played...
Lawmakers, attorneys threatened after aiding Martha's Vineyard migrants
Days after nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants were dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard, state legislators and attorneys who first aided the asylum seekers are receiving death threats. Why it matters: Tense debates over immigration policy have escalated in Massachusetts. What’s happening: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken responsibility for flying...
Russian soldiers who desert their posts could face up to 10 years in jail under legislation that passed the lower house of parliament a day before Putin announced 'partial mobilization'
Russia's State Duma passed a new law on Tuesday that toughens punishments for soldiers deserting their posts during a period of mobilization.
