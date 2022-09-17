Read full article on original website
SFGate
Heckler who slapped Giuliani on back can have charge dropped
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with assault after he was seen on a video slapping the back of former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani accepted a deal Wednesday to have the charges dismissed. According to the Richmond County district attorney's office, the case has been adjourned in...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
DOJ can resume criminal probe of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, appeals court says
Ruling is a strong rebuke of the Trump team's attempt to suggest without evidence that materials were somehow declassified. Two of the three judges were Trump nominees.
SFGate
Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
SFGate
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump says he can declassify top secret government documents just “by thinking about it”.In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the former president repeated his claim that dozens of secret and confidential papers seized at this Mar-a-Lago home had been declassified.Asked about the process needed to do that, Mr Trump said: “You know, there’s different people say different things.Trump says you can declassify documents by just thinking about it pic.twitter.com/cFbQ1zclnq— Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2022“There doesn’t have to be (a process), as I understand it. If you’re the president of the United States, you can declasify...
SFGate
Virginia Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, her lawyer said Wednesday. Attorney Mark Paoletta said Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to...
2 Long Island men arrested for breaking into Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
Two men from Cold Spring Harbor were arrested last week for breaking into the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots, according to a recently unsealed federal criminal complaint obtained by Newsday.
SFGate
Biden, at U.N., says Russia's actions 'should make your blood run cold'
NEW YORK - President Biden harshly rebuked Russia for its invasion of Ukraine before world leaders Wednesday, telling the United Nations General Assembly that Russia had put itself outside the community of law-abiding nations and arguing that Moscow had "shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter." "Let...
We've already reached the 'Gavin Newsom allies anonymously trash Kamala Harris' part of 2024
A new report from TheWrap says California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "unequivocally" running for president in 2024 if Joe Biden chooses not to seek re-election.
SFGate
4th defendant pleads guilty in white supremacist attack
SEATTLE (AP) — A fourth defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime for beating a Black DJ unconscious at a bar in Washington state in 2018. Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday. He is one of four men from across the Pacific Northwest prosecuted for punching and kicking the DJ at a bar in Lynnwood, north of Seattle, while yelling racist slurs.
SFGate
Montana law ending Election Day voter registration on hold
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court, in a split ruling on Wednesday, upheld a temporary order blocking the enforcement of two election-related laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature while the laws are being challenged in court. Five justices agreed with a lower-court judge who blocked a...
SFGate
Trudeau: Russia 'failing and flailing' in Ukraine war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s partial military mobilization is a sign it is “failing and flailing” in its invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau charged Wednesday, condemning what he called an escalation of the war. Trudeau said the activation of some reservists, combined with...
SFGate
U.S., allies signal resolute response to Putin's escalation in Ukraine
The United States signaled Wednesday that it wouldn't be cowed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest steps to escalate his war effort in Ukraine, vowing to continue to arm Kyiv for its advancing counteroffensive, even as Putin ordered up more forces for battle and threatened to use nuclear weapons. President...
SFGate
Former USC dean pleads guilty in political bribery case
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former dean at the University of Southern California pleaded guilty Monday in a bribery case involving a powerful Los Angeles politician who promised to help steer a multi-million contract to the school if his son got a scholarship and a teaching job. Marilyn Flynn,...
