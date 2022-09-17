Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
Related
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Drops Nine Spots To No. 17 In Week Five Poll
Penn State women’s soccer fell nine spots to No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions broke back into the top 10 in last week’s poll at No. 8 but dropped in the rankings following a tie in their Big Ten opener against Indiana.
Onward State
Previewing Penn State Women’s Hockey’s 2022-2023 Season
After an 18-10-5 record and a CHA Tournament semifinals loss last season, No. 14 Penn State women’s hockey begins its upcoming season this Thursday, September 22. The Nittany Lions are now without Natalie Heising, the program’s all-time leading scorer in goals and points. Heising’s departure is a significant loss, but head coach Jeff Kampersal’s team is very capable of filling her shoes.
Onward State
Penn State Football Is Cool Again
Good vibes can’t win you a football game. But, in college football, it’s hard to say they don’t help. Leaving Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday following Penn State football’s blowout win over Auburn, it was hard to shake the feeling that the Nittany Lions have their swagger back. Whether it was the raucous postgame celebration, the viral video of James Franklin dancing to Meek Mill, or the overflow of Penn State fans on The Plains, things just feel…different.
Onward State
Under-Center Formation Yielding Positive Results For Penn State Football
When offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich unveiled an under-center look for Penn State football’s offense last year, it felt almost sacrilegious. For years, Nittany Lion teams under James Franklin went away from a traditional singleback formation in favor of new-age spread looks, mostly to open up the run-pass option. With a dynamic, mobile player like Trace McSorley at quarterback, this added flexibility made sense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Draws No. 9 Maryland In 3-3 Thriller
Penn State men’s soccer (3-2-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) earned a 3-3 tie against No. 9 Maryland (4-1-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) on Tuesday night from College Park. Femi Awodesu, Peter Mangione, and Tyger Evans each converted goals throughout the competitive, back-and-forth match, and Kris Shakes recorded seven saves in the offensive showdown.
Onward State
Penn State Athletics To Host ‘Are You Faster Than Chad Powers?’ Contest September 24
Penn Staters have fallen in love with “Chad Powers,” a fictional character played by former NFL quarterback Eli Manning in a recent episode of his TV show, “Eli’s Places.” In the show, Manning puts on full makeup, prosthetics, and a wig to turn into Chad Powers, a Penn State student trying to walk on run on to the football team.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Jumps To No. 9 In AVCA Coaches Poll
Penn State women’s volleyball is starting to get recognition for its undefeated record to start the season, as the team earned the No. 9 spot in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions are one of only three teams in the top 25 that remain undefeated...
Onward State
Penn State Football To Honor 1982 National Championship Team At Central Michigan Game
Penn State football is set to recognize the members of its 1982 national championship-winning team during its home matchup against Central Michigan on Saturday, as announced in the team’s game notes distributed to the media. The 1982 Nittany Lions defeated Georgia 27-23 in the season’s Sugar Bowl to win...
RELATED PEOPLE
Onward State
Penn State-Northwestern To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M.
No. 14 Penn State football’s game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, the team announced Monday afternoon, according to the Big Ten football schedule. The game will be Penn State’s second 3:30 kickoff and will be broadcasted on one of the ESPN networks....
Onward State
Penn State-Auburn Was Most-Watched College Football Game Of Week Three
Penn State’s week three matchup with Auburn really moved the needle, folks. The game was the most-watched college football game of the week on any network, according to a CBS Sports spokesperson. Penn State’s 41-12 win over Auburn averaged more than 4 million viewers. ShowBuzzDaily reported that the number was 4.054 million viewers.
Onward State
Penn State’s Post-Auburn Report Card
Penn State football dominated Auburn in a 41-12 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions played their most complete game of the season, as every group on the team controlled the game. Manny Diaz’s defense forced four turnovers, something it had struggled to do in the first two games. Most notably, Penn State established the run game early, as true freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Onward State
Day: September 20, 2022
Penn State Men’s Soccer Draws No. 9 Maryland In 3-3 Thriller. Femi Awodesu, Peter Mangione, and Tyger Evans each converted goals throughout the competitive, back-and-forth match. Football. Ji’Ayir Brown Named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player Of The Week. By Joe Lister. 9/20/22 3:55 pm. After being recognized by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Onward State
Gameday Observations: Auburn
After a quick pit stop in SEC country, No. 14 Penn State football is 3-0. The Nittany Lions easily dispatched Auburn 41-12 and looked quite good doing so. Although the game got into blowout territory in the second half, things stayed lively down on the plains throughout the whole day.
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Three
After capturing a statement win on the road over Auburn this past Saturday, Penn State improved to 3-0 on the season and moved up to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Meanwhile, multiple transfers helped propel their new teams to wins in week three. Here’s a look at how many former Penn Staters fared during this week’s college football slate.
Onward State
Relive Onward State’s Road Trip To Auburn
This past weekend, writers Gabe Angieri, Frankie Marzano, and Sam Fremin, as well as photographers Ryan Parsons and I, drove down south to cover Penn State football’s 41-12 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. With a combined 30 hours in the car and a pretty cool...
Onward State
Where’s The Auburn Final Score Graphic?
If you somehow missed it, No. 14 Penn State football went into Jordan-Hare Stadium and obliterated Auburn Saturday. The final score was 41-12, which Nittany Lions fans could easily find out by heading over to the team’s official Twitter account. Unfortunately, fans of the Tigers won’t have the same luck. The final score graphic is nowhere to be found!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Onward State
[Photo Story] 14 Pictures Of Sean Clifford Because Penn State Is Ranked No. 14
Is 14 a lucky number? It is now. Penn State football recently jumped up to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll. In case you forgot, the Nittany Lions’ quarterback, Sean Clifford, wears No. 14. It’s like it was meant to be. Sure, this is a contrived...
Onward State
Your ‘Auburn Tears’ Playlist
Penn State football returned to Happy Valley 3-0 after defeating the Auburn Tigers 41-12 on Saturday, becoming the first Big Ten team to play win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. To keep the SEC tears rolling, we’ve put together a playlist of some sassy country tunes fit for a No. 14-ranked team. From classics like Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” by Luke Bryan to recent country-pop bops like “High Horse” by Kacey Musgraves and Mason Ramsey’s “Before I Knew It,” you’ll feel like you’re in Jordan-Hare Stadium watching the “Orange Out” turn into a sea of white.
Onward State
Allen Street Pizza Opens In Downtown State College
Allen Street Pizza, a new pizza shop downtown, has officially opened for business. The restaurant, located at 128 S. Allen Street in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
Comments / 0