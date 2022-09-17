Good vibes can’t win you a football game. But, in college football, it’s hard to say they don’t help. Leaving Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday following Penn State football’s blowout win over Auburn, it was hard to shake the feeling that the Nittany Lions have their swagger back. Whether it was the raucous postgame celebration, the viral video of James Franklin dancing to Meek Mill, or the overflow of Penn State fans on The Plains, things just feel…different.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO