ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Onward State

Previewing Penn State Women’s Hockey’s 2022-2023 Season

After an 18-10-5 record and a CHA Tournament semifinals loss last season, No. 14 Penn State women’s hockey begins its upcoming season this Thursday, September 22. The Nittany Lions are now without Natalie Heising, the program’s all-time leading scorer in goals and points. Heising’s departure is a significant loss, but head coach Jeff Kampersal’s team is very capable of filling her shoes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Under-Center Formation Yielding Positive Results For Penn State Football

When offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich unveiled an under-center look for Penn State football’s offense last year, it felt almost sacrilegious. For years, Nittany Lion teams under James Franklin went away from a traditional singleback formation in favor of new-age spread looks, mostly to open up the run-pass option. With a dynamic, mobile player like Trace McSorley at quarterback, this added flexibility made sense.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Howard, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Howard, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Is Cool Again

Good vibes can’t win you a football game. But, in college football, it’s hard to say they don’t help. Leaving Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday following Penn State football’s blowout win over Auburn, it was hard to shake the feeling that the Nittany Lions have their swagger back. Whether it was the raucous postgame celebration, the viral video of James Franklin dancing to Meek Mill, or the overflow of Penn State fans on The Plains, things just feel…different.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Soccer Draws No. 9 Maryland In 3-3 Thriller

Penn State men’s soccer (3-2-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) earned a 3-3 tie against No. 9 Maryland (4-1-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) on Tuesday night from College Park. Femi Awodesu, Peter Mangione, and Tyger Evans each converted goals throughout the competitive, back-and-forth match, and Kris Shakes recorded seven saves in the offensive showdown.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Onward State

Analyzing Post-Auburn Reactions For Penn State Football

Penn State football is coming off one of its most complete games since 2019 after crushing Auburn 41-12 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions forced four turnovers, and Penn State’s rushing attack popped off against the Tigers, leading to a soul-crushing victory down in SEC territory. It may have been the game Penn State needed to catapult its season, and its arguably its biggest victory in a while.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#University Of Albany#Penn State Classic#The Nittany Lions#Bison
Onward State

Penn State-Auburn Was Most-Watched College Football Game Of Week Three

Penn State’s week three matchup with Auburn really moved the needle, folks. The game was the most-watched college football game of the week on any network, according to a CBS Sports spokesperson. Penn State’s 41-12 win over Auburn averaged more than 4 million viewers. ShowBuzzDaily reported that the number was 4.054 million viewers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Ji’Ayir Brown Named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player Of The Week

The awards continue to rack up for Penn State football’s win at Auburn. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown earned Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts in the team’s 41-12 rout in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The award is Brown’s second from his performance in Alabama, after earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football’s Ji’Ayir Brown, Nick Singleton Earn Weekly Big Ten Honors

Following Penn State football’s 41-12 win over Auburn, two of its stars have been recognized by the Big Ten. Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown has been named this week’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday. Additionally, true freshman running back Nick Singleton is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Onward State

Penn State-Northwestern To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M.

No. 14 Penn State football’s game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, the team announced Monday afternoon, according to the Big Ten football schedule. The game will be Penn State’s second 3:30 kickoff and will be broadcasted on one of the ESPN networks....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State’s Post-Auburn Report Card

Penn State football dominated Auburn in a 41-12 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions played their most complete game of the season, as every group on the team controlled the game. Manny Diaz’s defense forced four turnovers, something it had struggled to do in the first two games. Most notably, Penn State established the run game early, as true freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Observations: Auburn

After a quick pit stop in SEC country, No. 14 Penn State football is 3-0. The Nittany Lions easily dispatched Auburn 41-12 and looked quite good doing so. Although the game got into blowout territory in the second half, things stayed lively down on the plains throughout the whole day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Day: September 20, 2022

Penn State Men’s Soccer Draws No. 9 Maryland In 3-3 Thriller. Femi Awodesu, Peter Mangione, and Tyger Evans each converted goals throughout the competitive, back-and-forth match. Football. Ji’Ayir Brown Named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player Of The Week. By Joe Lister. 9/20/22 3:55 pm. After being recognized by...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Three

After capturing a statement win on the road over Auburn this past Saturday, Penn State improved to 3-0 on the season and moved up to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Meanwhile, multiple transfers helped propel their new teams to wins in week three. Here’s a look at how many former Penn Staters fared during this week’s college football slate.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Where’s The Auburn Final Score Graphic?

If you somehow missed it, No. 14 Penn State football went into Jordan-Hare Stadium and obliterated Auburn Saturday. The final score was 41-12, which Nittany Lions fans could easily find out by heading over to the team’s official Twitter account. Unfortunately, fans of the Tigers won’t have the same luck. The final score graphic is nowhere to be found!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Relive Onward State’s Road Trip To Auburn

This past weekend, writers Gabe Angieri, Frankie Marzano, and Sam Fremin, as well as photographers Ryan Parsons and I, drove down south to cover Penn State football’s 41-12 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. With a combined 30 hours in the car and a pretty cool...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy