Penn State football is coming off one of its most complete games since 2019 after crushing Auburn 41-12 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions forced four turnovers, and Penn State’s rushing attack popped off against the Tigers, leading to a soul-crushing victory down in SEC territory. It may have been the game Penn State needed to catapult its season, and its arguably its biggest victory in a while.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO