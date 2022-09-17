Monday: Channel 9 investigates claims that boy’s cancer could have been prevented

YORK, S.C. — A five-year-old boy from York is in a wheelchair and is unable to walk after a devastating cancer diagnosis.

His family says he was born with cancer.

But in a lawsuit, they claim his tumor wasn’t detected for months because the hospital didn’t have required doctors review his X-rays.

Anchor Allison Latos has spent months digging into their claims against a local hospital.

At 5 p.m. on Monday, Latos investigates the family’s claims and if this could have been prevented.

VIDEO: Blood test spots multiple cancers even in those without clear symptoms

Blood test spots multiple cancers even in those without clear symptoms The Galleri test can screen for cancers including pancreatic, liver and ovarian cancers, researchers said. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group