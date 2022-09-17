ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, SC

Monday: Channel 9 investigates claims that boy’s cancer could have been prevented

By Allison Latos, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3webum_0hyu0PsK00

YORK, S.C. — A five-year-old boy from York is in a wheelchair and is unable to walk after a devastating cancer diagnosis.

His family says he was born with cancer.

But in a lawsuit, they claim his tumor wasn’t detected for months because the hospital didn’t have required doctors review his X-rays.

Anchor Allison Latos has spent months digging into their claims against a local hospital.

At 5 p.m. on Monday, Latos investigates the family’s claims and if this could have been prevented.

VIDEO: Blood test spots multiple cancers even in those without clear symptoms

Blood test spots multiple cancers even in those without clear symptoms The Galleri test can screen for cancers including pancreatic, liver and ovarian cancers, researchers said. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid has died unexpectedly, the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association confirmed Wednesday. Reid worked as a state trooper in Union County and served in the Army and National Guard before becoming sheriff in 2014. The head of the sheriff’s association called...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Run For Cover Following Fights, Rumors Of Gun Threats At Carowinds

FT. MILL, S.C. — Chaos at Carowinds as fights and rumors of gun threats left people scrambling for safety. Several people say they were trampled trying to get out of Carowinds Saturday night. In the video, you can see hundreds of people screaming and running from the park. Carowinds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Channel 9#Diseases#Linus Pancreatic Cancer#Linus Ovarian Cancer#General Health#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD officer hurt while chasing after suspect in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were helping the CMPD Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation. Once they found a suspect, police said the person ran away. While running after the suspect, authorities said one officer was hurt when taking the person into custody.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Carowinds announces new chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ at Halloween event

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced a new chaperone policy after false claims of a shooting that spread through the park over the weekend created a chaotic scene. While authorities said no one was shot Saturday night, the situation turned into a scary one for families attending SCarowinds, the park’s annual Halloween event. According to police, a fight led to rumors about a shooting inside the theme park.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina family recalls woman killed by neighbor during target practice

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent. But on Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun hit and killed Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
109K+
Followers
123K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy