TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tooele County man is in a dispute with his neighborhood HOA after he put artificial turf in his front yard. Brian Epperson has lived in his Stansbury Park home since November of 2021. Earlier this year, he said he decided to put artificial turf in his front yard in an effort to save water.

TOOELE COUNTY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO