Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Crossing guard assault may have been filmed; Provo police looking for footage

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities are looking for possible video evidence after a crossing guard was assaulted, according to the Provo Police Department. The department stated the attack happened Sept. 16 in the area of 4280 North Canyon Road. "We have discovered information that someone may have filmed the...
PROVO, UT
City
ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Student hospitalized after stabbing during fight near Layton High School

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A Layton High School student was stabbed by a peer and forced three schools to temporarily be placed on lockout, according to officials. Officials with the Layton Police Department said a 15-year-old male student was stabbed by a 16-year-old male student across the street from the school at Layton Commons Park on Tuesday.
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
ROY, UT
KUTV

Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County

UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
ABC4

POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
HIGHLAND, UT
kjzz.com

16-year-old boy dies after overnight shooting in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — BREAKING UPDATE: Unified Police report the victim, a 16-year-old boy, has died. Police confirm the shooting was gang-related. The original article continues below. *********************************. A juvenile was left in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting in a Midvale neighborhood Thursday night, according to authorities. At...
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

Lindon Police request community help locating suspects

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes. The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end. According to LPD, the two suspects have been […]
LINDON, UT

