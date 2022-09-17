Read full article on original website
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
Officials charge 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing couple in 'random act of violence'
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy from West Valley City has been charged in a stabbing incident that police are calling a "random act of violence." A Taylorsville couple was transported Tuesday in critical but stable condition after the suspect allegedly attacked them inside their own home in the early morning hours.
Crossing guard assault may have been filmed; Provo police looking for footage
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities are looking for possible video evidence after a crossing guard was assaulted, according to the Provo Police Department. The department stated the attack happened Sept. 16 in the area of 4280 North Canyon Road. "We have discovered information that someone may have filmed the...
Man arrested, accused of threatening to kill school bus driver, students in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill a school bus driver and several students in Davis County. Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, was booked in the Second Judicial District on charges related to assault or threat of violence against a school employee and one count of assault against a peace officer.
3-year-old hospitalized after falling from second story window in West Jordan
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 3-year-old girl is expected to survive after officials said she fell from a second story window in Salt Lake County. They said the girl fell 18 feet from a window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Dr. in West Jordan on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Man allegedly stabs 2 people in Salt Lake City in separate, apparently random attacks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 32-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed two people in separate attacks that happened one week apart, authorities said. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Mario Fresques is facing two charges of aggravated assault. SLCPD Chief...
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
Family of Linden Cameron settle lawsuit over SLCPD shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting in September 2020 that left a 13-year-old boy with autism with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma. The family of Linden Cameron's lawsuit against Salt Lake City will...
Multiple windows smashed during burglary at Tongan United Methodist Church in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Several windows were smashed during a burglary at Provo's Tongan United Methodist Church. Provo City Police Department said the incident occurred at 1044 North Geneva Road on Monday. Multiple windows and property inside were discovered to be damaged. The cost of damage was unknown. Police...
Student hospitalized after stabbing during fight near Layton High School
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A Layton High School student was stabbed by a peer and forced three schools to temporarily be placed on lockout, according to officials. Officials with the Layton Police Department said a 15-year-old male student was stabbed by a 16-year-old male student across the street from the school at Layton Commons Park on Tuesday.
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roy intersection
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Roy has died, police said. The car vs. motorcycle incident happened just after 7 a.m. at 1900 West and 4800 South. Roy City Police Department spokesperson Stuart Hackworth said the motorcyclist...
Motorcyclist killed in Roy crash identified
A motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a car Monday morning in Roy. The crash happened sometime before 7:30 a.m. at 4800 South and 1900 West.
Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County
UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
Tooele County man in dispute with HOA over artificial turf in front yard
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tooele County man is in a dispute with his neighborhood HOA after he put artificial turf in his front yard. Brian Epperson has lived in his Stansbury Park home since November of 2021. Earlier this year, he said he decided to put artificial turf in his front yard in an effort to save water.
Restauranteur Valter Nassi, owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake City, dies at 76
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A renowned restauranteur who brought the upscale taste of his home country along with a lifetime of culinary experience to Utah two decades ago, has died. Valter Nassi, proprietor of Valter's Osteria in downtown Salt Lake City died Sept. 20 due to cancer, according...
High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
16-year-old boy dies after overnight shooting in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — BREAKING UPDATE: Unified Police report the victim, a 16-year-old boy, has died. Police confirm the shooting was gang-related. The original article continues below. *********************************. A juvenile was left in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting in a Midvale neighborhood Thursday night, according to authorities. At...
Lindon Police request community help locating suspects
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes. The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end. According to LPD, the two suspects have been […]
