ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Update: 8-year-old boy safe after Chatham carjacking, police say

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9sGw_0hytzGgM00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An 8-year-old boy is safe after further police investigation determined he wasn’t taken during a carjacking Friday evening in Chatham on the South Side.

Police initially said the boy was sitting inside a Kia in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when someone broke in about 4:50 p.m. and drove away with him inside.

The child has not been found and no arrests have been made, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Man in custody after firing rifle at CPD officers in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at Chicago police officers in Little Village Tuesday night.Police said around 10:51 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gun, in the 2800 block of West 25th Place, about a block away from the Cook County jail. Upon arrival, officers observed an unknown male with a rifle who then turned around and fired shots at them, police said. Officers exited the vehicle, and the offender dropped the rifle and was placed into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Officers did not return fire, and no one was injured during the incident. The rifle was recovered at the scene.Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty CPD officer shot during 'road rage' incident had been relieved of police powers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty police officer who was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Irving Park on Tuesday had been relieved of her police powers days earlier, and sources said it was because drugs had been found in her system.Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the officer had been relieved of her police powers on Saturday. Police declined to elaborate, citing personnel matters, but multiple sources confirmed to CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that the officer was relieved of her police powers due to a positive drug test.Meantime, a hunt for the shooter continues.Late...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Woman charged with attempted murder of her 3-year-old nephew after pushing him into Lake Michigan: police

CHICAGO — A woman was charged after police said she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday. A police source on Tuesday told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Chicago Police#Car Theft#Kia#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
fox32chicago.com

Person found dead in garbage can on South Side

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, woman robbed at gunpoint outside West Side restaurant

CHICAGO - A man was grazed by gunfire while leaving a restaurant and a woman was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was exiting a restaurant around 3:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a black Nissan truck started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy