Update: 8-year-old boy safe after Chatham carjacking, police say

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An 8-year-old boy is safe after further police investigation determined he wasn’t taken during a carjacking Friday evening in Chatham on the South Side.

Police initially said the boy was sitting inside a Kia in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when someone broke in about 4:50 p.m. and drove away with him inside.

The child has not been found and no arrests have been made, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

