thejoltnews.com
Budd Inlet cleanup will be the Port’s biggest project in decades
A $100 million project to clean up Budd Inlet is set to be the Port of Olympia’s biggest project in decades. The Port held a work session on September 20, to discuss their potential approach to cleaning the Budd Inlet from legacy contamination. The cleanup of the area complies...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's Housing Action Plan looks at reducing residence parking requirements, clarifying permitting process
Olympia is contemplating reducing minimum parking requirements to accommodate more housing projects. This was according to contract planner Gary Cooper when he gave a brief presentation at the Olympia Planning Commission on Monday, September 19, on the city's Housing Action Plan to increase the affordable housing supply for residents. According...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia street improvement in the works
Olympia's Assistant City Engineer Steve Sperr announced that developing street connectivity and downtown sidewalk standards would take time. During the Land Use and Environment Committee update on Thursday, September 15, Sperr explained that they would like to have a comprehensive plan dialogue with the community before making recommendations. He said...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia community members voice need for community sidewalks
Olympia community members went over their demand to include the sidewalks program in the Capital Facilities Plan, claiming that sidewalks are essential to neighborhoods for mobility, safety, and physical fitness. On Monday, September 19, Olympia's Planning Commission opened the public hearing for the preliminary CFP financial plan for 2023-2028. Six...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey officially allows the flying of equity flags
After a heated argument during the council meeting on Thursday, September 15, Lacey officially approved the proposed amendments to the existing Flag Policy, including additional flags to be flown in the city. The Commission on Equity (COE) recommended the amendment of the Flag Policy, Section 5.12 of the Council Policies...
thejoltnews.com
STEM to STEAM, get your science and art on as well as your adventure with the local nonprofits events and volunteer opportunities
It’s a busy time of the year. The autumnal equinox arrives Thursday, also called the September equinox or fall equinox. College and Pro Football are in full swing. Hockey preseason starts this week, and basketball season is just around the corner. There are plenty of pumpkin spice items on the shelves everywhere (I have seen pumpkin spice candy corn, cereal, and potato chips, to name a few). You still have a few days to make it to the Washington State Fair, and if all that is enough to keep you occupied, our local nonprofits also have plenty to offer.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, September 17, 2022
On 09/17/22 at 6:23 p.m. in the 4700 block of Yelm Hwy SE, police arrested Robert Elliott Baker, 27, on suspicion of violation of a protection order. On 09/17/22 at 4:53 p.m. in the 5000 block of Roxanna Ct SE, police arrested Riley Roland Ramalho, 24, on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment.
thejoltnews.com
Local theater produces Latinx version of an American classic The Secret Garden
Local theater group Olympia Family Theater will be presenting their production of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting September 30 to October 16. Adapted by Maybelle Reynoso, this version of the novel is set in the Pacific Northwest and will feature live actors...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater man killed in ‘seemingly unprovoked’ shooting
A 26-year-old Tumwater man was killed in a “seemingly unprovoked” shooting at a WinCo Foods parking lot in Olympia, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said yesterday. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Saturday, Sept. 17, to a complaint of shots heard in the 1100 block of Horne Street...
